The Washington men’s basketball team targeted Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson and knew if it was going to snap a five-game losing streak against USC, then the Huskies had to slow down Trojans’ leading scorers.

“Got to make some shots, which is huge,” UW coach Mike Hopkins said when asked the keys to the game earlier this week. “But the big thing with USC is Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson.

“Drew Peterson can pick you apart like anybody. He finds other players. Boogie Ellis is a guy that when he’s hot … he’s got (the) ability to be an explosive scorer.”

Sure enough, Ellis scored a game-high 27 points — one shy of his personal best — and made the most important shots in the final minutes to hand the Huskies an 80-67 defeat on Friday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Peterson wasn’t too shabby himself, finishing with 17 points, and the USC duo upstaged superlative performances from Keion Brooks Jr. and Keyon Menifield, who finished with 22 and 18 points, respectively.

Washington dropped its second straight game and fell to 9-5, 1-2 before Sunday’s 4 p.m. matchup against No. 11 UCLA.

“We had it rolling there for a minute and we just kind of let go of the rope and they continued to put pressure on us in the paint,” said Brooks, who converted 6 of 21 field-goal attempts and had seven rebounds. “Boogie hit some really tough and timely shots to put the game away.”

Noah Williams, who missed the previous 12 games due to a knee injury, made his first appearance since UW’s season opener. The 6-foot-5 senior guard came off the bench with 16:03 left in the first half and provided the Huskies an emotional lift despite scoring three points on 1-for-8 shooting in 23 minutes.

Washington also received a tangible boost from a tweak in the lineup in which Menifield made his third start in place of fifth-year guard Jamal Bey, who came off the bench for the first time since 2020.

Menifield, who scored UW’s first five points, gave the Huskies a formidable perimeter scoring threat to create space that allowed Brooks to operate in the middle and Braxton Meah to torment the Trojans in the post.

Washington had three of top four scoring performers in the first half in Brooks (12 points), Menifield (10) and Meah (eight), and the Huskies trailed 41-34 at the break in large part because PJ Fuller II, Cole Bajema, Williams and Bey were scoreless.

“We looked a little lethargic from the jump ball,” Hopkins said. “To fight back, we had a couple of different lineups. In the second half, we’ve been down 8-9 games at halftime and seven of them we’ve come back and won. I said ‘Guys, we’ve been in familiar territory. This what we have to do.’”

In the second half, Bajema caught fire and converted (4 of 7 three-pointers for 12 points), including a long-range dagger that put Washington 56-55 for its first lead since midway through the first half.

On the ensuing possession, Bajema wrestled the ball away from a USC player and Menifield converted the turnover into a fast-break layup to give the Huskies a 58-55 lead with 9:56 left.

The Trojans answered with an 11-0 run to reclaim momentum and move ahead 66-58. Washington missed 13 of its final 15 shots and never got closer than five points the rest of the way.

“We had a three-point lead with 10 minutes to go,” Hopkins said. “We were shooting 31% from the field, so we know we can do it. We just didn’t finish the game like you need to finish to win a league game and beat a team the caliber of USC.”

The Huskies bemoaned a 42-22 points-in-the-paint disparity that favored the Trojans and USC’s 46.8% field-goal shooting.

‘They went to the foul line more than we did,” said Hopkins, noting USC was 17 of 21 on free throws while UW was 14 of 18. “Those are areas that just can’t happen. That’s not us.”

Washington has been relatively stout defensively this year, which made Ellis’ offensive burst all the more surprising. He converted 10 of 19 shots, including 4 of 8 from long range.

“Boogie Ellis is a great player, and it was part of our game plan to stop him, but we flat out didn’t defend well,” Bajema said. “He hit three after three. There’s stuff we got to change.”