The Washington men’s basketball team’s highly anticipated game Sunday against No. 5 Gonzaga in Spokane was canceled Thursday due to an ongoing COVID-19 situation within the Huskies program, UW announced.

A statement from the UW men’s basketball program read:

“Due to COVID-related protocols and after receiving guidance from our medical team, Sunday’s men’s basketball game scheduled to be played at Gonzaga has been canceled. The program will continue modified workouts and to receive consultation from the medical team about next steps as we work toward returning to full participation. This series is important to both schools and the administrations will begin working on an agreeable date for this game in Spokane next year.”

This will be UW’s third consecutive missed game following a COVID outbreak that included a reported seven positive cases. A UW spokesperson confirmed last week that the entire team and staff was fully vaccinated before the start of the season.

The Huskies (4-5) have been unable to practice due to a shortage of healthy players, which forced UW to postpone last Thursday’s Pac-12 opener at No. 11 Arizona to Jan. 25 and forfeit Sunday’s much-anticipated showdown against No. 4 UCLA.

Washington became the first Division I team this season to forfeit a game due to COVID. It’s unclear if UW will be forced to forfeit the Gonzaga game.

UW coach Mike Hopkins said this week on a radio appearance with KJR-AM (950) that the team has avoided serious illness, but the situation has been frustrating.

“We’re thankful and grateful and thank the Lord upstairs that we’re all able to get through this at least healthy,” he said.

“For the kids, it’s disappointing. You practice hard to get opportunities like this to play such an incredible schedule against great teams.”

Hopkins was vague on when the Huskies would return to the court. UW is scheduled to host Seattle University on Dec. 18 and Utah Valley on Dec. 21.

“We’re following protocols and just trying to create the safest environment and do everything by the book,” Hopkins said. “We’re obviously not allowed to practice right now. They want to have few people in the gym, but you still provide an environment where they can come in and get some shots in a safe environment. Lift and try to keep up their conditioning for the people that don’t have it. That’s been a challenge.”

This story will be updated.