The Washington men’s basketball team will not play Wednesday’s night’s Pac-12 opener at Washington State due to COVID-19 protocols within the Cougars’ program.

This is the fourth game the Huskies have missed because of COVID. Earlier this month, UW was unable to play against Arizona, UCLA and Gonzaga after several players and assistants tested positive for the virus.

In adherence with revised Pac-12 rules, UW and WSU will attempt to reschedule the game and if they are unable to find a mutually agreeable date, then the game will be considered a no contest.

Conceivably, the Huskies could play at Washington State on Feb. 24 before the Cougars are scheduled to play at Washington on Feb. 26.

Heading into the new year, UW’s schedule will be compacted considering the Huskies will attempt to play 20 Pac-12 games in eight weeks.

Washington, which hasn’t played since a 68-52 nonconference loss to Winthrop on Dec. 21, is scheduled to play at No. 9 Arizona on Monday.

The Huskies were in Pullman when the Cougars announced they would be unable to play Wednesday night.

Coach Mike Hopkins was uncertain if senior guard Jamal Bey or assistants Will Conroy, Wyking Jones and Quincy Pondexter would be available for the WSU game after they entered COVID protocols and missed the previous game.

On Monday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the recommended time that people should isolate when they test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if they are asymptomatic — followed by five days of wearing a mask around others.

The Pac-12 has not announced plans to change COVID-19 isolation/quarantine guidelines.

Pac-12 play was set to begin in earnest this week, but already nine conference teams have had to reschedule league games due to COVID, which will likely result in a congested schedule in the coming weeks if the postponements continue at the current rate.