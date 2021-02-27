For the second straight game, the Huskies found themselves on the cusp of an upset victory in the final minute.

But once again, the Washington men’s basketball team came up short at the end and fell 75-74 against Arizona on Saturday at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz.

In UW’s regular-season finale, Hameir Wright went out with a bang, tallying 18 points and five three-pointers — both career highs — to lead the Huskies.

Quade Green added 17 points while Marcus Tsohonis had 13 points and six rebounds. Erik Stevenson chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds while Jamal Bey added 11 points and seven boards.

The Huskies overcame a nine-point deficit midway through the second half and took a 71-70 lead with 1:24 left.

UW also led 74-73 with 1:01 remaining when Azuolas Tubelis (16 points and 15 rebounds) drained an open three-pointer in the corner to put Arizona ahead 75-74 with 5.2 seconds left.

On the final play, Green dashed up the court and shot a wild three-pointer that missed badly.

At 5-20, the Huskies are tied with UW’s 1993-94 and Oregon State’s 2016-17 teams for the fewest wins in Pac-12 history since the 1968-69 season.

Washington also finished 11th in the Pac-12 at 4-16, the first year the conference increased to a 20-game league schedule.

Last season, UW was last in the Pac-12 at 5-13 after winning the conference crown in 2019 and tying for sixth in 2018.

Any chance for the Huskies to salvage anything from this season will have to wait until March 10 when Washington begins the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas as the No. 10 seed.

Currently, UW is slated to play No. 7 Arizona State, but with a week remaining in the regular season, there’s still plenty of jockeying for postseason position.

James Akinjo scored a game-high 26 points for Arizona, which self-imposed a one-year postseason ban stemming from the 2017 NCAA and federal investigation into corruption and recruiting violations.

The Wildcats finish their season next week at Oregon.