Maybe it was foreshadowing or a bit of a premonition.

When asked last week what’s the top priority for the Washington men’s basketball team to continue its midseason momentum and finish the final four weeks of the regular season on a roll, Daejon Davis talked at length about avoiding injuries.

“It starts with staying healthy and taking care of our bodies,” the fifth-year UW senior said during a phone interview. “It’s been a long season and hopefully we can make it as long as possible. We’re thinking that this is our midway point. We’re halfway through conference and we’re expecting to have a long postseason.

“Having been there and gone through this several times, I have a greater understanding of what it takes and how your body will start feeling and how to push through it.”

A few days later, Davis, a 6-foot-3 and 190-pound guard Stanford transfer, ran into a hard screen at midcourt set by Stanford’s 6-10 and 265-pound forward Lukas Kisunas, his former teammate.

The collision caused Davis to crumple to the court where he was motionless for several minutes. He walked off the floor and didn’t return during UW’s 87-69 loss at Stanford on Sunday after suffering a right shoulder injury.

The injury spoiled Davis’ Stanford homecoming and threatens to derail a promising Husky season that began with modest expectations and several disappointments.

When asked Monday about Davis, coach Mike Hopkins said: “No update. I think it’s one of those things right now still meeting with the doctors.”

Seemingly, Davis was upset about his scoreless, five-minute outing on Sunday.

On Monday, the 22-year-old Stanford graduate with a communications degree tweeted: “People I trusted w/my life don’t care about my well-being … think about how that makes me feel. (Crying emoji) It’s ok tho let’s get healthy.”

This season Davis is averaging just 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 34.6% from the field and 31.3% on three-pointers — all career lows.

Still, Hopkins affirms Davis, who is second in the Pac-12 with 2.0 steals per game, is a major reason why the Huskies are 12-9 and sixth in the Pac-12 race at 7-4 with nine games remaining.

“Daejon, I believe could be defensive player of the year in our league,” Hopkins said. “He impacts your game, his ability with Terrell (Brown Jr.) to have two point guards in the game. The way he organizes a team is invaluable.”

The Huskies are preparing for Thursday’s 8 p.m. game against Arizona State (7-14, 3-8) as if they will not have Davis for the first time this season.

“We’ll figure that out if he can’t play,” Hopkins said. “Right now we’re hoping for the best. We got good players in the program. PJ Fuller came in and did a really good job. Cole (Bajema) has been good. … It just gives other guys more opportunities.

“We’re just going to have to adapt. But we got good players in our program. We’re just going to have to move forward.”

Fuller and Bajema are the likely candidates to fill in if Davis is unavailable. Fuller is UW’s leading scorer off the bench, averaging 7.8 points, while Bajema made his first start and finished with 2 points on 1-for-5 shooting on Dec. 21 during a 68-52 loss to Utah Valley when Jamal Bey was in COVID protocols.

In addition to Davis, Hopkins said forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. “is a little banged up” after tallying 2 points and 21 minutes — both season lows — on Sunday.

During his UW tenure, Hopkins is 2-4 against Arizona State, including a pair of losses in back-to-back games in Tempe, Arizona last February.

It’s been a roller coaster season for the Sun Devils, who began the season with 10 newcomers and lost leading returning scorer Marcus Bagley (10.8 points per game last season) to a knee injury after three games.

After a disappointing 7-14 record last season, the Sun Devils began this season 2-6, with an embarrassing 51-29 loss at home to Washington State in their Pac-12 opener.

A COVID outbreak limited ASU to just one game during a 27-day period between Dec. 19 and Jan. 15.

And following an emotional 79-76 loss to Stanford, ASU coach Bobby Hurley and guard Jay Heath were suspended by the Pac-12 for a game for “inappropriate conduct” toward the officials.

Hurley received a $20,000 fine for his outburst and a second player, Jalen Graham, also received a public reprimand, but no suspension for verbally confronting an official.

In the past five games, ASU has posted a 1-4 record against ranked teams, including Saturday’s triple overtime 87-84 win over No. 12 UCLA and Monday’s blowout 91-79 loss against No. 4 Arizona.

It was the first time a Pac-12 team played five straight ranked opponents since the Sun Devils did it during the 2001-02 season.

Hurley, who guided ASU to three straight seasons of at least 20 wins and two NCAA tournament trips, is 111-97 with the Sun Devils and has recently come under fire for the first time during his seven-year tenure.

“This is a team that’s played one of the toughest schedules in the country,” Hopkins said. “They beat Creighton at Creighton, which was top 25 at the time. They beat Oregon at Oregon, which everybody knows how difficult that is and they just beat UCLA at home.

“OK, they haven’t been consistent, but have a lot of new players. Bobby does a great job with his program in terms of being aggressive and (giving his kids) freedom. They attack. … We know how good they are and how talented they are. It seems like they’re starting to hit their right stride.”