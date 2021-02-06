As the losses continue to mount for the Washington men’s basketball team, including an 86-74 defeat at Oregon on Saturday, coach Mike Hopkins received a vote of confidence a day earlier from UW athletics director Jen Cohen.

When asked during a Seattle Times interview on Friday if Hopkins’ job was in jeopardy, Cohen said: “Absolutely not.”

“I believe in Mike,” she said. “I’m supportive of Mike. I’m excited to be his partner and figure out how we’re going to reevaluate things after this year.”

Cohen hired Hopkins, who had spent the previous 22 years at Syracuse, in 2017 and he won consecutive Pac-12 coach of the Year awards during his first two seasons at UW.

Following a Pac-12 regular-season title and a NCAA tournament berth in 2019, Hopkins signed a six-year, $17.5 million extension.

Advertising

Since then, Washington has taken a dramatic nosedive.

During the past two seasons, the Huskies are 18-31 overall and 7-23 in the Pac-12, including 3-14 and 2-10 this season, which has led to speculation about Hopkins’ job security.

After the season, he’s owed a guaranteed $12.2 million on a contract that expired after the 2024-25 season.

“Sometimes these things are cyclical,” Cohen said. “Sometimes they’re really frustrating. There’s nobody that’s more upset with losing and where this program is right now than Mike Hopkins and me. So I’m confident that we’re going to come up with a plan at the end of the year and we’re going to get headed back in the right direction.”

In the meantime, Washington, which lost eight straight games earlier this season, is embroiled in another losing streak after dropping three in a row.

The Huskies were doomed once again by the same problems that’s plagued them all season – a porous defense that surrendered 12 three-pointers and was outscored 32-24 in the paint.

Washington kept pace with Oregon at the start and led 18-14 after 6½ minutes. The Ducks answered with an 18-4 run to go up 32-22 with 5:07 left in the first half.

Advertising

The Huskies never got closer than six points for the rest of the half and went into the break down 42-31.

In the second half, Washington was unable to get closer than 10 points and its deficit grew to 21 points in the final minutes.

Quade Green finished with 21 points while Marcus Tsohonis came off the bench to had 15 and Jamal Bey 13.

Oregon played without leading scorer Chris Duarte (17.8 points per game), who suffered a right ankle injury Thursday.

Eugene Omoruyi scored a game-high 23 points for the Ducks (10-4, 5-3) while Will Richardson had 19 and Jalen Terry 15.

Oregon has a five-game winning streak against Washington and has dominated the Pacific Northwest rivalry while winning 11 of the past 12 games and seven of the last eight matchups at home.

Washington returns home to host USC on Thursday.