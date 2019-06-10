The Washington men’s basketball team is on the wrong side of a five-game losing streak and has lost 12 of the past 13 contests against Gonzaga, but the Huskies aren’t anxious to end the annual battles with their cross-state rivals.

In fact, UW has agreed to a four-year agreement with Gonzaga that will continue the series until 2024.

“Look here, Gonzaga is a great team and great school with a great coach (in Mark Few) and any time you can play a program like that you want to keep that going for a long as possible,” UW coach Mike Hopkins said in a recent interview. “I don’t see that ending anytime soon. Not as long as I’m around.”

Washington leads 29-18 all time in the series that began in 1910. Despite a few disruptions, the Huskies dominated early and won 28 of the first 34 games.

The series took a 26-year hiatus between 1945 and ’71. A second interruption suspended the rivalry for 13 years from 1982 to ’95.

Washington initiated the most recent pause in the series, which spanned nine years from 2006 to ’15. The Huskies cited a busy nonconference schedule and the desire to attract prominent opponents at a time when they were in the middle of six NCAA tournament appearances in an eight-year run.

Still, the Bulldogs fans believed UW was tired of losing to the smaller Spokane school that had an 8-1 record against the Pac-12 team between 1998 and 2006. Gonzaga also rose in prominence as a regional powerhouse in college basketball.

In 2015, both teams renewed the rivalry in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas and the Zags captured an 80-64 victory.

The next year, the teams began a four-year series in which the games alternated each year on the home campus.

Gonzaga won 98-71 at home in 2016 and 97-70 at Alaska Airlines Arena in 2017.

In their last meeting on Dec. 5, 1018, then No.1 ranked Gonzaga held off Washington for an 81-79 victory at McCarthey Athletic Center.

In addition to hosting the Bulldogs, the highlights of the Huskies’ 2019-20 nonconference schedule includes a trip to Anchorage, Alaska on Nov. 8 to face Baylor.

Washington plays Tennessee in Toronto on Nov. 16.

And the Huskies are headlining the Diamond Head Classic, a three-game tournament starting Dec. 22 at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu that includes Georgia Tech, Houston, UTEP, Portland, Boise State, Ball State and Hawaii.