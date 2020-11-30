Mike Hopkins and the Washington men’s basketball team have been desperate to find nonconference games since last week’s Husky Classic was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns with the visiting teams.

UW scrambled to find a game on Sunday, which resulted in an 86-52 defeat against No. 2 Baylor in Las Vegas.

“We just need to play,” coach Mike Hopkins said.

So in keeping with the unpredictable theme of the season, Washington (0-1) will remain in Las Vegas for a few extra days and will play UC Riverside (0-1) 1 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

The game will be broadcast on FloHoops.com.

The Highlanders lost 66-60 to Pacific in their opener on Nov. 25.

This is the first ever meeting between Washington and UC Riverside.