Mike Hopkins and the Washington men’s basketball team have been desperate to find nonconference games since last week’s Husky Classic was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns with the visiting teams.
UW scrambled to find a game on Sunday, which resulted in an 86-52 defeat against No. 2 Baylor in Las Vegas.
“We just need to play,” coach Mike Hopkins said.
So in keeping with the unpredictable theme of the season, Washington (0-1) will remain in Las Vegas for a few extra days and will play UC Riverside (0-1) 1 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.
The game will be broadcast on FloHoops.com.
The Highlanders lost 66-60 to Pacific in their opener on Nov. 25.
This is the first ever meeting between Washington and UC Riverside.
