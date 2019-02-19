The Huskies look to remain perfect at home and go for their 13th straight win at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Utah

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Sedrick Barefield … 6-2 … Sr. … 16.2 … 1.9 … 4.0

G Booth Gach … 6-7 … Fr. … 8.0 …. 2.2 … 2.1

F Timmy Allen … 6-6 … Fr. … 11.8 … 5.5 … 2.3

F Riley Battin … 6-9 … Fr. … 6.7 … 3.4 … 1.2

C Jayce Johnson … 7-0 … Jr. … 7.6 …. 7.2 … 0.6

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G David Crisp … 6-0 … Sr. … 12.2 …. 2.6 … 2.6

G Jaylen Nowell … 6-4 … So. … 16.5 … 5.3 … 3.3

G Matisse Thybulle … 6-5 … Sr. … 9.6 …. 3.1 … 2.2

F Noah Dickerson … 6-8 … Sr. … 13.0 … 6.8 … 1.0

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … So. … 2.9 …. 2.4 … 1.0

Scouting report: Washington returns home after three straight games on the road, including a 72-70 win at Washington State on Saturday. … The Huskies are 12-0 at home and play four of their final six regular-season games at Alaska Airlines Arena. … UW would win the outright Pac-12 regular-season title this week with two wins, two losses by Oregon State and loss by Arizona State. There are several scenarios in which the Huskies could capture a share of the conference crown this week. … Washington is third in the nation in blocked shots (5.8 per game) and are 12th in steals (8.9). … UW, which leads the Pac-12 in forced turnovers (16.1), has forced at least 10 turnovers in 16 straight games. … Utah won three straight games before a 98-87 loss against Arizona State on Saturday. … Utes senior guard Parker Van Dyke has come off the bench and hit 18 three-pointers in the past four games while averaging 16 points. … Utah led the Pac-12 in scoring defense (68.5 points per game) last season, but this season the Utes have allowed 75.1 ppg., which ranks ninth in the Pac-12. … Utah was picked eighth in the Pac-12 preseason media poll.

Key matchup: In Pac-12 games, Utah attempts 25.9 three-pointers and makes 10.2, which are first in the conference. The Utes are shooting 39.5 percent behind the arc, which rank third in the league behind USC (40.0) and Washington (39.8). Meanwhile the Huskies are first in the Pac-12 in allowing 3-pointers per game (5.6) and 30.4 shooting on three-pointers in league games.

Coach: Larry Krystkowiak is 152-108 in his eighth season with the Utes. Including a two-year stint at Montana (2004-06) where he compiled a 42-20 record, he is 194-128 during a 10-year collegiate coaching career. Krystkowiak was also 31-69 during 1½ seasons (2006-08) in the Milwaukee Bucks.

The series: Utah leads the all-time series 15-10 and has won 8 of the past 10 meetings. Washington is 6-5 in games played in Seattle.

Last meeting: On Jan. 10, Washington snapped a six-game losing streak against Utah and came away with a 69-53 win. It was the Huskies’ first win at the Huntsman Center since 2012. Nahziah Carter scored 18 points and David Crisp had 17, including three 3-pointers. The Huskies held the Utes to 6 of 30 shooting on three-pointers while making 9 of 22.