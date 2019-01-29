The Huskies (16-4, 7-0) have won nine consecutive games and is 10-0 at home this season, the only Pac-12 team without a home loss.

Washington vs. USC

Time: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Alaska Airlines Arena

TV/Radio: FS1/KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM

Records: UW (16-4, 7-0): USC (12-8, 5-2).

Projected starting lineups:

USC

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Jonah Mathews … 6-3 … Jr. … 12.4 … 3.3 … 2.4

G Derryck Thornton … 6-3 … Jr. … 8.7 … 3.3 … 5.1

G Shaqquan Aaron … 6-7 … Sr. … 9.2 … 4.6 … 2.4

F Bennie Boatwright … 6-10 .. Sr. … 17.0 … 6.6 … 2.4

F Nick Rakocevic … 6-11 .. Jr. … 15.8 … 9.8 … 1.4

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G David Crisp … 6-0 … Sr. … 11.7 …. 2.7 … 2.8

G Jaylen Nowell … 6-4 … So. … 17.0 … 5.2 … 3.3

G Matisse Thybulle … 6-5 … Sr. … 9.2 …. 3.1 … 2.2

F Noah Dickerson … 6-8 … Sr. … 12.8 … 6.5 … 1.0

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … So. … 2.9 …. 2.6 … 0.9

Scouting report: Washington is coming off a road sweep, winning 79-69 at Oregon State and 61-56 at Oregon last week. … UW has won nine consecutive games and is 10-0 at home this season, the only Pac-12 team without a home loss. … It’s the best home record since 2010-11 when UW started 13-0. … The Huskies’ 7-0 start in the Pac-12 is their best since 1952-53 when they advanced to the NCAA Final Four. … During its winning streak, UW has not allowed a team to score more than 70 points. Opponents are shooting 28.4 percent on three-pointers and being held to 60.9 points. … Last week UW guard Matisse Thybulle passed former Arizona State star Eddie House for third place on the Pac-12’s all-time steals list with 262. Thybulle is 36 away from former Stanford standout Brevin Knight who is No. 2 on the list. … Noah Dickerson is averaging 14.8 points and 5.8 rebounds during six games against USC. … After a 5-6 start, the Trojans are 7-2 and riding a three-game winning streak. … Last week USC beat Stanford (77-66) and California (82-73) at home. … The Trojans are winless on the road, including defeats at Oregon (81-60), Oregon State (79-74 OT), Santa Clara (102-92 2OT) and against Texas Tech (78-63) in Kansas City, Mo. … Wednesday’s game is a homecoming for USC senior Shaqquan Aaron and freshman Kevin Porter Jr. … Porter, who is projected as a first-round pick in the 2019 NBA draft, missed nine games due to a thigh bruise and sat out two games because of a team suspension. He returned last week and tallied 14 points in 18 minutes off the bench against Arizona. Two days later, Porter was scoreless in just 10 minutes versus Arizona State.

Key matchup: Junior forward Nick Rakocevic is a Pac-12 MVP candidate, but senior forward Bennie Boatwright is a big reason why the Trojans have rebounded from their shaky start. In the last 10 games, he’s averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists while converting 49.6 percent of his shots. Boatwright’s recent hot-shooting streak includes a career-high 37-point performance at Oregon State on Jan. 10. He’s second in the Pac-12 with a 20.1 scoring average in league games.

Coach: In his sixth year with at USC, Andy Enfield has a 105-84 (.55) with the Trojans. He spent the previous two years (2011-13) at Florida Gulf Coast where he compiled a 41-28 record. During his eight-year coaching career, Enfield is 146-112 (.568).

The series: USC leads 74-72 in a series that began in 1925. … UW is 4-6 in the past 10 matchups. … Due to the Pac-12’s unbalanced schedule, the team’s met just once last season.

Last meeting: Dickerson scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Washington to an 88-81 win at USC – its first conference road win in almost two years. Five UW players scored in double figures including Jaylen Nowell (16 points), Dominic Green (16), Thybulle (14) and Sam Timmins (10). The Huskies held the Trojans to 3 for 20 on three-pointers. Down 19-9 early, UW took a 41-35 lead into halftime. The Huskies used an 11-4 run to take control late, opening a 64-52 lead with 9 minutes left. The Trojans never got closer than 86-79 the rest of the way. USC’s Chimezie Metu scored 26 points and Boatwright added 24.