Washington has lost the past three games to UCLA by an average of 31.3 points. The red-hot Huskies look to snap their losing streak against the Bruins while extending their winning streak to 11 in a row.

Washington vs. UCLA

Time: 1 p.m. Saturday, Alaska Airlines Arena

TV/Radio: ESPN2/KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM

Records: UW (17-4, 8-0): UCLA (12-9, 5-3).

Projected starting lineups:

UCLA

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Jaylen Hands … 6-3 … So. … 11.9 … 3.7 … 6.6

G Prince Ali … 6-4 … Jr. … 10.7 … 2.7 … 1.5

G Kris Wilkes … 6-8 … So. … 17.7 … 4.8 … 1.9

F Jalen Hill … 6-10 .. Fr. … 3.7 … 6.2 … 1.3

C Moses Brown … 7-1 … Fr. … 11.3 … 8.9 … 0.3

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G David Crisp … 6-0 … Sr. … 11.9 …. 2.6 … 2.8

G Jaylen Nowell … 6-4 … So. … 16.7 … 5.3 … 3.4

G Matisse Thybulle … 6-5 … Sr. … 9.5 …. 3.2 … 2.1

F Noah Dickerson … 6-8 … Sr. … 13.2 … 6.9 … 1.0

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … So. … 2.8 …. 2.5 … 0.9

Scouting report: Washington led from start to finish during its 75-62 win over USC on Wednesday. … UW has won 10 consecutive games, which is the tied for the third with Gonzaga and LSU longest active winning streak among Division I teams behind Hofstra (16) and Tennessee (15). … The last time the Huskies won 10 in a row was the 2014-15 season when they started 11-0. … During its winning streak, UW has not allowed a team to score more than 70 points. Opponents are shooting 28.6 percent on three-pointers and being held to 61 points per game. … UW has a 2½ -game lead for first place in the Pac-12. Every other team has at least three league losses. … The Huskies 8-0 start in the Pac-12 is their best since 1952-53 when they advanced to the NCAA Final Four. … Washington is 11-0 at home this season for the first time since the 2010-11 season when it started 13-0. … UW is holding opponents to 64.6 points per game, which leads the Pac-12 and is 31st nationally. … UCLA has won two in a row, including an 87-67 victory at Washington State on Wednesday and a 90-69 win against Arizona last week. … After a disappointing 7-6 start, the Bruins fired coach Steve Alford on Dec. 31 following a 73-58 home loss to Liberty. … Since then, UCLA is 5-3 under interim coach Murry Bartow. … The Bruins are loaded with talent, including sophomore guards Kris Wilkes and Jaylen Hands who are considered NBA prospects. … Wilkes has scored in double figures in every game while Hands leads the Pac-12 with 6.6 assists per game. … ESPN2’s Dave Pasch and Bill Walton will provide commentary for Saturday’s game.

Key matchup: The Huskies will have their hands full against a UCLA team that’s the tallest team in the Pac-12 with a roster that includes eight players at least 6 foot 8. … The Bruins rank first in the Pac-12 and third nationally while averaging 42.7 rebounds. … At 7-1, Moses Brown is UCLA tallest player in 25 years and arguably its best center since Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Walton.

Coach: Bartow, who arrived at UCLA April 2018, is the son of former UCLA coach Gene Bartow. He served as interim coach at the University of South Florida in 2016-17 after having been a collegiate head coach for 18 seasons – 12 years at East Tennessee State (2003-04 through 2014-15) and six seasons at UAB (1996-97 through 2001-02).

The series: UCLA leads 99-42 in a series that began in 1937. … Over the past five seasons, UW is 2-5 against the Bruins. … The Huskies have lost three in a row to the Bruins by an average margin of 31.3 points. … UCLA makes its first trip to Seattle since March 1, 2017. The Huskies lost that game 107-66. … Later in the 2016-17 season, UW lost 98-66 at UCLA. … Due to the Pac-12’s unbalanced schedule, the team’s met just once last season.

Last meeting: Washington led by 14 points early in the second half, but the Huskies were blown away in the final minutes and lost 74-53 to UCLA at Pauley Pavilion on Dec. 31, 2017. It was the second fewest points UW scored last season. Washington was up 43-29 with 17:11 left when UCLA switched to a 3-2 zone and went on a 15-0 run in six minutes to take its first lead. In the final 6:48, the Bruins the put the game away with a 24-1 run to put the Huskies away. UW shot just 17 percent (6 of 35) in the second half and made 19 of 68 (27.9 percent) overall, including 2 of 27 on 3-pointers. Noah Dickerson had 14 points for Washington and Wilkes led UCLA with 21.