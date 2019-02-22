With a win, Washington clinches a share of the Pac-12 title and would run its record at Alaska Airlines Arena to 14-0. The Huskies are nearing a sellout for Saturday's game.

Washington vs. Colorado

Time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Alaska Airlines Arena

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Networks/KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM

Records: UW (21-5, 12-1): Colorado (16-10, 7-7).

Projected starting lineups:

CU

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G McKinley Wright … 6-0 … So. … 13.5 … 4.9 … 5.0

G Shane Gatling … 6-2 … Jr. … 10.4 …. 1.8 … 1.7

F Tyler Bey … 6-7 … So. … 12.3 … 9.4 … 0.5

F D’Shawn Schwartz … 6-7 … So. … 8.1 …. 3.5 … 1.1

F Lucas Siewert … 6-10 .. Jr. … 10.9 …. 5.0 … 1.6

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G David Crisp … 6-0 … Sr. … 12.2 …. 2.6 … 2.7

G Jaylen Nowell … 6-4 … So. … 16.3 … 5.4 … 3.2

G Matisse Thybulle … 6-5 … Sr. … 9.7 …. 3.3 … 2.2

F Noah Dickerson … 6-8 … Sr. … 13.0 … 6.7 … 0.9

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … So. … 2.8 …. 2.6 … 0.9

Scouting report: With five regular-season games remaining, Washington needs a win to clinch a share of the Pac-12 title. … Since the conference adopted an 18-game league schedule in 1978-79, the Huskies have won three championships in 1984-85, 2008-09 and 2011-12. … In its last outing, Washington beat Utah 62-45 on Wednesday to remain perfect at home at 13-0. … In Pac-12 games, UW is first in the conference in points allowed (61.4), field goal percentage (42.1), three-point field goal percentage (30.6), steals (9.8), blocks (5.4) and forced turnovers (17.8). … Colorado was the hottest team in the Pac-12 with a five-game winning streak before Wednesday’s 76-74 upset defeat at Washington State. … In Pac-12 games, the Buffaloes are third in the conference in scoring defense (69.3) and three-poing field goal percentage defense (32.8). … Colorado is 3-4 in Pac-12 road games, including wins at USC, UCLA and California. … CU sophomore forward Tyler Bey and UW freshman guard Jamal Bey are cousins. … Washington is expecting a near-sellout crowd for Saturday.

Key matchup: McKinley Wright IV, who is arguably the best point guard in the Pac-12, is third in the conference with 5.0 assists per game. He’s the key to Colorado’s offense and the Buffaloes lost two games in early January while their playmaker dealt with a shoulder injury. The Huskies will also want to keep close tabs on three-point specialists Shane Gatling and Lucas Siewert who collectively attempt 9 three-pointers per game.

Coach: Thad Boyle has a 182-119 record in his ninth season with the Buffaloes. Including a four-year stint at Northern Colorado (2006-10) where he compiled a 56-66 record, Boyle is 232-181 in 13 years as a coach.

The series: Washington leads Colorado 15-11 in a series that began in 1953. … UW, which swept the season series last year, has won three straight games against CU.

Last meeting: Jaylen Nowell scored 19 points and David Crisp, had 16, including four 3-pointers to lead Washington to a 77-70 win at CU Events Center on Jan. 12. The Buffaloes were shorthanded and vulnerable when Wright left the game midway in the first half after re-injuring his left shoulder and did not return. The Huskies held Tyler Bey to 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting, but allowed D’Shawn Schwartz to hit four 3-pointers for a career-high 22 points.