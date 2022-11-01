Without saying it implicitly, Mike Hopkins gave every impression that he assembled a collection of newcomers capable of comprising the stingiest Husky defense since his Montlake arrival six years ago.

“We’re long,” Hopkins said smiling a few days ago. “Long like we’ve never been before and in places where it makes a difference. Long in the post and at the rim. Long on the wing and even at that top of the key like we were back with (Matisse Thybulle).

“Now it’s a matter of using that length and making it a strength. Seeing what we can do with it. Sometimes it’s hard to know because we’ve been going in practice against each other, but I’m anxious to see it looks when we go against somebody else.”

On Tuesday night, the Washington men’s basketball team uncoiled a revamped roster featuring four new starters that swarmed, smothered and harassed Division II Alaska Fairbanks during a 95-64 exhibition win at Alaska Airlines Arena.

There were several noticeable differences from the new and seemingly improved Huskies and team that finished 17-15 last season.

For starters, UW ditched its coveted 2-3 zone defense for most of the night and overwhelmed UAF with a bevy of long-limbed and athletic defenders who turned 26 turnovers into 30 points.

Offensively, Washington relied on a balanced attack while converting (7 of 18 on three-pointers) and relentlessly darting to the basket for 14 dunks, while converting 58.7% percent from the field.

This was a night of firsts for seven UW newcomers, including Kentucky Wildcats transfer Keion Brooks Jr., who led the Huskies with 19 points, four rebounds and two assists.

During a scintillating sequence midway in the first half, Brooks dazzled the sparse crowd with three dunks on consecutive Husky possessions, capped by a flush that put them ahead 29-12.

Washington led 43-27 at halftime.

Whenever Alaska made a run in the second half, Brooks answered with a mid-ranger or corner three-pointer to keep Washington comfortably in the lead.

In their UW debuts, Washington State transfer Noah Williams finished with 12 points, nine assists and five rebounds and six steals to offset four turnovers while freshman guard Keyon Menifield had 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting off the bench.

Jamal Bey added 11 points, including three three-pointers.

Washington opens the regular season at home on Monday against Weber State.

NOTE:

Senior guard Cole Bajema was not with the team due to illness.

