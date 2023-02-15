Keyon Menifield hit nearly every big shot that mattered.

The diminutive Husky guard drained a pair of deep three-pointers late in the second half during a rally in which the Washington men’s basketball team overcame an eight-point deficit.

In overtime, Menifield lofted a beautiful, high arching lob that Keion Brooks Jr. flushed on an alley-oop jam.

And in the end, Jamal Bey scored the game-winning basket on a dribble drive layup that gave the Huskies just enough to outlast Oregon and claim a wild 72-71 overtime victory on Wednesday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Menifield finished with a career-high 27 points on 11-for-15 shooting, seven assists and five rebounds in 43 minutes.

Brooks added 14 points and Braxton Meah had 12 points and eight rebounds for UW, which improved to 14-13 and 6-10 in the Pac-12.

After a prolonged delay due to multiple issues with the baskets on both ends of the court, the game finally tipped off about 40 minutes later than scheduled.

Both teams held the lead for a little more than eight minutes and neither team was ahead by more than five points in a tight first half that included a handful of Husky highlights.

Freshman guard Koren Johnson swiped a steal in the open court and streaked down court against two defenders before dumping off to a trailing Brooks who thrilled the blacked-out Alaska Airlines Arena crowd with a rim rattling dunk.

On UW’s next possession, Johnson canned a three-pointer from the wing that tied the score at 17-17.

The Huskies took a 30-29 lead into the break thanks in large part to Meah who connected on 4 of 4 field goals and 4 of 4 free throws.

N’Faly Dante had 19 points and 13 rebounds for Oregon 15-12, 9-7).

BOX SCORE