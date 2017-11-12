Washington men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins met with the media after Sunday’s 79-69 win over Eastern Washington.

Here’s of everything he said and video of the postgame press conference.

(On Noah Dickerson and his night) “We need to get Noah Dickerson the ball. He’s one of the best low-post players in our league for sure and I don’t know how many guys are as good as him in the country. He’s making his foul shots, which is big. We’re committed to getting him the ball. When you have a guy you can get the ball too and it creates double-teams and just opens things up and makes it easier for everybody else. He had a great game tonight.”

(Is he your most important player?) “The one thing I love about this team is, and I told them after the last game this, we have a different guy every night. Jaylen (Nowell) was the other night, Noah was tonight, but within our scheme of moving the ball, passing the ball – it could be David’s night. He’s got the ability to have big games. Matisse (Thybulle) has the ability to have big games. (It’s) more philosophically of where we can go in a game to get an advantage. Not too many teams have a guy you can go to in the post that can score down there. So yes he is exceptionally important but it also works because you have four really good perimeter players moving the ball, passing the ball. Noah was great tonight.”

(How physical and chippy was it out there? Did you get an explanation for the double-technicals?) “At the end of the day, Eastern Washington has a lot of kids from Seattle. They have a lot of pride and they competed. It got a little physical. I was asking for explanations and they kept looking at me like, you rookie. (laughs) To be a championship-level program and team, you’ve got to be able to play through that. You want to be able to get to college and you don’t want to argue – you need to keep playing and keep going after it.

“There was a period in the game in the second half where we didn’t score, they didn’t score. It was a 10-point game for a long time. We weren’t getting the rebounds that we had to get. When you get to a game like that, you have to get those balls now because now we can get into transition. You can’t just think it’s over or don’t let them stay in the game. You’ve got to learn how to put teams away. Tonight we went through a four or five-minute stretch where we couldn’t score. They were physical but we need to be able to finish better down there. But I was proud of our defense, bottom line.”

(How was your defense tonight?) “If you look at the numbers, our goals are always to hold teams to under 40 percent from the field and 30 percent from the three-point line. We were worried about the three-point ball. They made three late, but for the most part we held to our goals. To be a great team and a great program, defense has to be what you do. I still feel like with our scheme and with how we’re playing there’s still a lot of growth to be had obviously and we just need to keep getting better. Win or lose or draw, the message has always been the process.

“Certain guys…Michael (Carter) came in and gave us some good minutes early. In the exhibition he wasn’t playing. I was very happy with him. Dom (Green) came in and hit two threes in the second half, which gave us some breathing room, which was big. And it gives a four-out look with his shooting ability. Naz (Carter) is just going to keep getting better. If we can get more out of Hameir (Wright)…I thought with Hameir is a guy that can be a difference-maker as the season goes along because he has five size and can rebound and he’s smart and has the ability to make shots, so his development will be key as well as we move forward. Carlos Johnson, he brings that energy and that fight for us. We’ve got a lot of guys who can help us win. It can be a different guy every night.”

(Do you intend on playing 9-10 players all season?) “For me it’s all gut. Tonight we were battling human nature. We were battling an emotional game, a first game, a hard-fought game, a come-from-behind game. You got one day rest and you’re playing a rivalry game per se. You’re playing a team from the state that has some local kids and they’re going to bring it. Our biggest thing for us tonight was great defense, being able to defend. We played a lot of guys tonight based on that. David, Matisse and Jaylen were all at 36 or 38 minutes in the last game. Tonight Matisse still at 38 – he’s going to be the energizer bunny. Everybody says they want to play all those minutes and then they are like geez, my body! My lower back, my knees, my elbows. (laughs) Remember when you said that to me when I take you out. But these kids battled, I was really, really proud of them.”

(Because of the early turnaround, does this give you an idea of what you can expect from the team?) “I think it’s still too early. Every game could be different for me. I like to put guys in early, get them in the game. What do they look like? What’s their energy? Tonight we were fighting with human nature and making sure we had energy on the floor. Because I know when we have energy we’ll have coverage on the defensive end and making those defensive plays which we needed to be really good.”