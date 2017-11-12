Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Washington men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins met with the media after Sunday’s 79-69 win over Eastern Washington.

Here’s of everything he said and video of the postgame press conference.

(On Noah Dickerson and his night) “We need to get Noah Dickerson the ball. He’s one of the best low-post players in our league for sure and I don’t know how many guys are as good as him in the country. He’s making his foul shots, which is big. We’re committed to getting him the ball. When you have a guy you can get the ball too and it creates double-teams and just opens things up and makes it easier for everybody else. He had a great game tonight.”

(Is he your most important player?) “The one thing I love about this team is, and I told them after the last game this, we have a different guy every night. Jaylen (Nowell) was the other night, Noah was tonight, but within our scheme of moving the ball, passing the ball – it could be David’s night. He’s got the ability to have big games. Matisse (Thybulle) has the ability to have big games. (It’s) more philosophically of where we can go in a game to get an advantage. Not too many teams have a guy you can go to in the post that can score down there. So yes he is exceptionally important but it also works because you have four really good perimeter players moving the ball, passing the ball. Noah was great tonight.”

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks

(How physical and chippy was it out there? Did you get an explanation for the double-technicals?) “At the end of the day, Eastern Washington has a lot of kids from Seattle. They have a lot of pride and they competed. It got a little physical. I was asking for explanations and they kept looking at me like, you rookie. (laughs) To be a championship-level program and team, you’ve got to be able to play through that. You want to be able to get to college and you don’t want to argue – you need to keep playing and keep going after it.

“There was a period in the game in the second half where we didn’t score, they didn’t score. It was a 10-point game for a long time. We weren’t getting the rebounds that we had to get. When you get to a game like that, you have to get those balls now because now we can get into transition. You can’t just think it’s over or don’t let them stay in the game. You’ve got to learn how to put teams away. Tonight we went through a four or five-minute stretch where we couldn’t score. They were physical but we need to be able to finish better down there. But I was proud of our defense, bottom line.”

(How was your defense tonight?) “If you look at the numbers, our goals are always to hold teams to under 40 percent from the field and 30 percent from the three-point line. We were worried about the three-point ball. They made three late, but for the most part we held to our goals. To be a great team and a great program, defense has to be what you do. I still feel like with our scheme and with how we’re playing there’s still a lot of growth to be had obviously and we just need to keep getting better. Win or lose or draw, the message has always been the process.

“Certain guys…Michael (Carter) came in and gave us some good minutes early. In the exhibition he wasn’t playing. I was very happy with him. Dom (Green) came in and hit two threes in the second half, which gave us some breathing room, which was big. And it gives a four-out look with his shooting ability. Naz (Carter) is just going to keep getting better. If we can get more out of Hameir (Wright)…I thought with Hameir is a guy that can be a difference-maker as the season goes along because he has five size and can rebound and he’s smart and has the ability to make shots, so his development will be key as well as we move forward. Carlos Johnson, he brings that energy and that fight for us. We’ve got a lot of guys who can help us win. It can be a different guy every night.”

(Do you intend on playing 9-10 players all season?) “For me it’s all gut. Tonight we were battling human nature. We were battling an emotional game, a first game, a hard-fought game, a come-from-behind game. You got one day rest and you’re playing a rivalry game per se. You’re playing a team from the state that has some local kids and they’re going to bring it. Our biggest thing for us tonight was great defense, being able to defend. We played a lot of guys tonight based on that. David, Matisse and Jaylen were all at 36 or 38 minutes in the last game. Tonight Matisse still at 38 – he’s going to be the energizer bunny. Everybody says they want to play all those minutes and then they are like geez, my body! My lower back, my knees, my elbows. (laughs) Remember when you said that to me when I take you out. But these kids battled, I was really, really proud of them.”

(Because of the early turnaround, does this give you an idea of what you can expect from the team?) “I think it’s still too early. Every game could be different for me. I like to put guys in early, get them in the game. What do they look like? What’s their energy? Tonight we were fighting with human nature and making sure we had energy on the floor. Because I know when we have energy we’ll have coverage on the defensive end and making those defensive plays which we needed to be really good.”

(What does this team have to learn about closing out wins?) “I just think it’s one of those growth things that you just have to keep watching tape and you have to explain to them and teach them. We still make some errors. For instance, there was a play, we run a set, we didn’t run it. We took kind of a quick shot and then we fouled the guy coming down. You’re giving them two points when you’re frustrated that you missed the shot. We’ve got to eliminate stupid fouls, stupid plays, no gambles. When you’re playing against a three point team and you gamble it’s like the worst possible scenario because now they’re penetrating, now you defense collapses, and now they’re kicking out for threes. There is going to be a lot of teaching, a lot of learning. We’ve got some really good young players, with a mix of veteran players who have had some great moments. We’re still in the infant stages of where we want to be. The good news is we’re 2-0 but we know what’s coming. Our schedule is pretty heavy. I think we’re going in the right direction. We just have to keep getting better and not be comfortable. We can’t be comfortable wins. It’s got to be the focus of how we can get better.”
(What are you working on before Thursday’s game?) “I’m obviously very familiar with Providence. They’ve built a top 25 program. Their strength is their toughness, the Big East. It’s going to be that physical playing toughness. That’s what they say. Coach Cooley has done a heck of a job rebuilding that program and building it into a top 25 program. Have a lot of respect for him. Now that Eastern Washington is over, tonight we will watch film, get ready. We have a day off tomorrow. We’ll be traveling on Tuesday. I know against coach Cooley’s team is they’re going to pressure us. You have to be able to handle the ball, not turn it over. We’ve done a decent job for the most part in the first couple of games and the exhibitions. You have to be tough about rebounding. They’re going to throw guys on there. They’re going to be really, really physical. Even like tonight, when it got physical, we can’t let it effect us. We have to use it as our weapon. I think that’s just part of the training and the mindset of what we’re trying to build here.”
(Are you excited to play the physical style?) “I’m excited to play. I’m just excited when you have a team that has so much potential. You’re just excited. It’s just a matter if they’ve bought into the learning part, which for the most part they have. We’ve got a great staff. I keep reiterating, these guys have done a great job preparing our guys. Coach Conroy is a guy that wears his heart on his sleeve. Coach Dollar, coach Rice, and we’re just fighting everyday to teach these kids what it takes to win and even if we win, it doesn’t mean that it’s great and we’re happy. It means that – ‘we have to get better at this.’ Even though we’re 2-0, there’s a long way to go. The teams that we’re about to play, some real physical teams and that’s going to be really cool because they’ve only played against what so far? Physical, but four out. Five shooters on the court. It’s been spaced. Now there’s going to be certain teams that you’re going to play where it becomes what? Now more collective, more shrinking the floor. Now more physical, now putting more bodies on. The fun think about the zone for me is the teaching part of it, is getting them to believe and understand when it works, look what it looks like. It can be stifling. We’re trying to build that mentality of a defensive mentality mindset. Just a lot of tape.”
(What did Jaylen Nowell look like in a night where he didn’t have to be the go to scoring option?) “He plays the right way. You watch the great NBA teams or the great offensive teams, the ball is moving. You look at a guy like Steph Curry and they do the stats and he’s setting the most screens of any two-guard in the NBA. That means he’s helping guys, moving. And Jaylen (Nowell), he could have been more aggressive in some spots, but he did a great job getting the ball to Noah (Dickerson) and that’s what our game plan was today. Other games are going to be different. Today they were hard hedging, so we were doing ball screens, which sometimes ball screens bring what? When you’re hedging against a guy like Jaylen can kind of force you to stop a little bit, get out of rhythm. So we stopped using a little bit of the ball screen, tried to keep the big guy low and tried to attack more. We want Jaylen to be as aggressive as possible, but sometimes when you go and two guys come it’s the simple kickoff and when you start having four guys or five guys start playing like that with a great low-post player, that’s when the music is playing how it’s supposed to be playing. He’s a heck of an offensive player. He only got five shots. We’re probably going to try to have to get him a few more shots. He’s battling down there. If you notice he’s playing the back of the zone because he’s tough. He makes plays and he wants to win.”
Percy Allen: 206-464-2278 or pallen@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @percyallen. Seattle Times staff reporter Percy Allen covers the Washington Huskies and Seattle Storm.