The Washington men’s basketball team came away with a 73-56 exhibition win Monday over the Spanish All-Stars in Barcelona.

Keion Brooks Jr. and Christian King each tallied 16 points for UW, which led 42-30 at halftime and 63-47 at the end of the third quarter before the game was cut short in the fourth due to court conditions.

Brooks converted eight of 15 field goals while King came off the bench and canned four of six three-point attempts.

Volleyball

• Washington State had three players named to the preseason Pac-12 volleyball team.

Four-time AVCA All-American Magda Jehlarova, three-time All-Pac-12 selection Pia Timmer and Arizona State transfer Iman Isanovic were chosen to the team.

soccer

Defending Pac-12 men’s champion Washington has been voted the favorite to repeat in the preseason coaches poll. The Huskies garnered four first-place votes and 23 points.

• Washington State senior Grayson Lynch was named the Pac-12 women’s offensive player of the week.

Track and field

• Former Husky Gianna Woodruff, competing for Panama, advanced to the semifinals in the women’s 400-meter hurdles (55.31 seconds) at the World Track Championships in Budapest, Hungary. UW freshman Hana Moll qualified in women’s pole vault by clearing 15 feet, 2¼ inches.

Golf

• Colin Inglis of Shadow Hills CC (Junction City, Ore.) leads the Muckleshoot Casino Washington Open by one stroke after shooting a 7-under 65 at Meridian Valley in Kent. One back is amateur Conrad Brown of Skagit G&CC.