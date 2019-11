Following its 67-64 upset win over Baylor, Washington enters the Associated Press top 25 rankings for the first time this season at No. 20.

The Huskies (1-0) began the college basketball season just outside the rankings at No. 26.

Four Pac-12 teams are in the AP poll this week including Oregon at No. 14, Arizona (19) and Colorado (25).

