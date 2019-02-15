The Huskies are back at full strength for Saturday's trip to Pullman and look to bounce back from its first loss in seven weeks against the suddenly red-hot Cougars.

Washington at Washington State

Time: 5 p.m. Saturday, Beasley Coliseum

TV/Radio: ESPNU/KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM

Records: UW (19-5, 10-1): WSU (10-14, 3-8).

Projected starting lineups:

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G David Crisp … 6-0 … Sr. … 12.4 ….. 2.7 … 2.6

G Jaylen Nowell … 6-4 … So. … 16.4 … 5.3 … 3.4

G Matisse Thybulle … 6-5 … Sr. … 9.7 …. 3.2 … 2.2

F Noah Dickerson … 6-8 … Sr. … 12.8 … 6.7 … 0.9

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … So. … 2.7 …. 2.4 … 0.9

WSU

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Ahmed Ali … 5-11 .. Jr. … 7.9 …. 2.0 … 3.0

G Marvin Cannon … 6-5 … So. … 6.9 …. 3.0 … 0.6

F CJ Elleby … 6-6 … Fr. … 15.5 … 6.8 … 3.0

F Robert Franks … 6-9 … Sr. … 22.6 … 7.7 … 2.7

C Jeff Pollard … 6-9 … Jr. … 4.6 …. 2.3 … 0.5

Scouting report: In its previous outing Washington lost 75-63 at Arizona State on Feb. 9, which snapped a 12-game winning streak. It was also UW’s first Pac-12 defeat. … Against the Sun Devils, Noah Dickerson had 18 points and eight rebounds off the bench despite a sore right ankle. And Hameir Wright missed his second straight game due to an illness. Both are expected to start at WSU. … With seven games left, the Huskies have a 2½-game lead in the conference regular-season title race. … Washington is second in the nation in blocked shots (6.0 per game) and 12th in steals (9.0) per game. Only UW and Duke rank in the top 15 nationally in both categories. … The Huskies are fourth in the Pac-12 with 163.9 turnovers per game. … Last week Washington State captured its first road sweep in 10 years with a 91-70 win at Arizona State and a 69-55 victory at Arizona. … It was WSU’s first weekend sweep in seven years. … Robert Franks led the way with a career-tying 34 points against the Sun Devils and 31 points versus the Wildcats. Franks converted 11 of 17 shots in both games and tallied a combined 12 three-pointers. … WSU freshman forward CJ Elleby, who starred at Cleveland High, nearly registered a triple double at ASU. He finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. … Elleby is on pace to score at least 474 points this season, which would break Steve Puidokas’ freshman record of 454 points set in 1974. Klay Thompson is second on the list with 414 in 2009.

Key matchup: The perimeter battle will likely decide the winner. The Cougars lead the league in three-point attempts (26.0 per game) and 3-pointers made (9.3). In Pac-12 games, Washington has allowed a league-low 59 three-pointers and allows just 5.4 per game. Franks, the Pac-12’s leading scorer, has hit at least two three-pointers in 15 of 19 games. In five games against UW, he’s 1 of 9 behind the arc and averages just 9.0 points.

Coach: Ernie Kent is 57-91 in his fifth season with the Cougars. In the previous four seasons, WSU hasn’t won more than 13 games overall and its best conference finish was an eighth-place tie at 7-11 in his first year (2014-15). Kent has 382-344 record during his 24-year career, which includes stops at Oregon (1997-2010) and Saint Mary’s (1991-97).

The series: Saturday marks the 289th meeting, as the Huskies hold a 184-104 edge all-time. Washington has won three straight games, including a sweep of the series last season and a 70-65 win at WSU on Jan. 5, 2018. In the past 10 years, UW is 16-6 against WSU. Ten of the last 15 meetings have been decided by five points or less.

Last meeting: Washington ran away in the second half for an 85-67 victory at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan 5 in the The Huskies outscored the Cougars 42-29. David Crisp scored 23 points and Jaylen Nowell added 20. Without Franks (hip injury), Elleby carried the load and finished with a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds. Both teams made 11 three-pointers, but UW outscored WSU 34-12 in the paint.