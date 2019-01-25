Last season, the Huskies and Beavers played three games decided by a total of eight points. Two games went into overtime and all three were decided on the final possession.

Washington at Oregon State

Time: 1 p.m. Saturday, Gill Coliseum

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Networks/KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM

Records: UW (15-4, 6-0): OSU (12-6, 4-2).

Projected starting lineups:

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G David Crisp … 6-0 … Sr. … 11.6 …. 2.7 … 2.7

G Jaylen Nowell … 6-4 … So. … 16.8 … 5.4 … 3.4

G Matisse Thybulle … 6-5 … Sr. … 9.1 …. 3.1 … 2.1

F Noah Dickerson … 6-8 … Sr. … 13.1 … 6.5 … 1.0

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … So. … 2.9 …. 2.6 … 0.8

OSU

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Stephen Thompson Jr. … 6-4 … Sr. … 15.2 … 4.6 … 3.9

G Ethan Thompson … 6-5 … So. … 13.8 …. 5.0 … 3.0

F Alfred Hollins … 6-8 … So. … 6.5 … 4.1 … 1.6

F Tres Tinkle … 6-8 … Jr. … 20.4 …. 8.2 … 4.4

C Kylor Kelley … 7-0 … Jr. … 7.8 … 6.2 … 0.6

Scouting report: Washington’s 6-0 start in Pac-12 play is its best since the 1983-84 season when UW also started 6-0 and finished 15-3 in league play. … The Huskies are looking for their first 7-0 start in conference play since 1952-53 when they started 14-0. … In their last outing, Washington beat Oregon 61-56 on Thursday. It was the eighth straight win for UW… The Huskies seeking to sweep the Oregon teams on the road for the first time since the 2009-10 season. … In its previous trip, UW captured a road sweep with victories at Utah (69-53) and Colorado (77-70). … In its three conference road wins, UW held opponents to 59.5 points per game and each team shot below their season average. … Jaylen Nowell has shot at least 50 percent from the field in 26 of 53 career games and the Huskies are 21-5 in those contests. … Oregon State snapped a two-game skid with a 90-77 win over Washington State on Thursday at Gill Coliseum. … The Beavers lead the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (.470).

Key matchup: Tres Tinkle is the perfect weapon against Washington’s 2-3 zone defense. The versatile 6-8 forward averaged 21.0 points and 9.3 rebounds in three games against the Huskies last season. He’s been able to find room in the post where he can knock down mid-range jumpers or facilitate the offense and connect with teammates for layups and three-pointers.

Coach: In his ninth year with at Oregon State, Wayne Tinkle has a 69-76 record with the Beavers. He spent the previous eight years (2006-14) at Montana where he compiled a 156-81 record. During his 13-year coaching career, Tinkle is 227-167.

The series: UW leads 160-142 in a series that began in 1903. Saturday’s matchup is the 303rd game between the teams. … Washington is 6-4 in the past 10 games and just 2-4 in the past six matchups. … The Huskies have lost their last three games at Gill Coliseum. … Last season, UW and OSU played three games decided by a total of eight points. … In the first matchup, UW fell 97-95 in double overtime at Oregon State on Feb. 10. … The Huskies beat the Beavers 79-77 on March 1 at Alaska Airlines Arena. … And OSU defeated UW 69-66 in overtime in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament on March 7.