The Huskies look to snap a four-game losing skid at Arizona and continue their 11-game winning streak.

Washington at Arizona

Time: 6 p.m. Thursday, McKale Center

TV/Radio: ESPN2/KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM

Records: UW (18-4, 9-0): Arizona (14-8, 5-4).

Projected starting lineups:

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G David Crisp … 6-0 … Sr. … 12.0 …. 2.7 … 2.7

G Jaylen Nowell … 6-4 … So. … 16.6 … 5.4 … 3.4

G Matisse Thybulle … 6-5 … Sr. … 9.7 …. 3.2 … 2.2

F Noah Dickerson … 6-8 … Sr. … 12.7 … 6.8 … 1.0

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … So. … 2.7 …. 2.4 … 0.9

Arizona

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Justin Coleman … 5-10 .. So. … 9.1 …. 2.0 … 3.5

G Dylan Smith … 6-5 … Jr. … 6.1 …. 3.9 … 1.1

G Brandon Randolph … 6-6 … So. … 15.0 … 3.6 … 0.9

F Ira Lee … 6-7 … Fr. … 5.9 … 4.0 … 0.4

F Ryan Luther … 6-9 . .. Sr. … 7.1 … 4.7 … 1.2

Scouting report: Washington has an 11-game winning streak, which is the third longest consecutive wins among Division I teams behind Tennessee (16) and Gonzaga (12). … The Huskies’ 9-0 start is its best in the conference since the 1952-53 season. … Since the conference expanded to an 18-game league schedule in 1978-79, only nine teams have started 9-0 and the previous eight teams won the regular-season title. … Seven of UW’s nine Pac-12 wins have been by 10 points or more, including last Saturday’s 69-55 victory over UCLA. … Noah Dickerson suffered a right ankle sprain early int the second half against the Bruins and did not return. He’s questionable for Thursday. … The Huskies are holding opponents to 64.2 points per game, which leads the Pac-12 and is 28th nationally. … Matisse Thybulle has collected seven steals in each of the past two games. His 71 steals is second on UW’s single-season list. Thybulle set the school record last season with 101. He’s the only player in Division I averaging at least 2.1 blocks and 3.0 steals per game. … Arizona has lost three straight games, including a 95-88 overtime defeat at Arizona State last week. … Wildcats freshman guard Brandon Williams is out indefinitely because of a right knee injury and will not play this week. In Pac-12 games, he was Arizona’s leading scorer who averaged 13.8 points as well as 3.5 assists. … ESPN2’s Dave Pasch and Bill Walton will provide commentary for Saturday’s game.

Key matchup: The Huskies will have to find and contain Arizona junior guard Dylan Smith who has been red hot from the perimeter recently. In 13 nonconference games, he shot 29 percent from 3-point range (13 of 45) and averaged 5.1 points. In nine Pac-12 games, Smith has connected on 17 of 37 three-point attempts for a .459 percentage. He’s also averaging 7.7 points during the stretch.

Coach: Sean Miller is the longest tenured coach in the Pac-12 who has compiled a 261-82 record during his nine years (2010-present) with the Wildcats. Prior to Arizona, he spent five years (2004-09) at Xavier and had a 120-47 record. Miller is 381-129 for a .749 winning percentage during his 14-year coaching career. He’s made 11 NCAA tournament appearances and seven trips to the Sweet 16 – the third most among active coaches.

The series: Arizona leads 52-29. … Washington is 7-31 at McKale Center and has a four-game losing streak. The Huskies last win at Arizona was 70-54 win on Feb. 18, 2012.

Last meeting: Dominic Green hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Arizona 78-75 in front of a soldout crowd at Alaska Airlines Arena on Feb. 3, 2018. … Green finished with 14 points off the bench and delivered the biggest shot of his career, which sparked a midcourt celebration as fans flooded the floor. … Dickerson scored a game-high 25 points against the Wildcats’ towering combination of DeAndre Ayton and Dusan Ristic. … David Crisp had 16 points and Jaylen Nowell 14 for the Huskies. … Washington held Arizona to 2-of-12 shooting on three-pointers.