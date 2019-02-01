The Huskies have won their last 10. Even if they were to lose three of their next 10, nobody else is good enough — nobody is even close to good enough — to win out.

The Hotline extends its congratulations to the Washington Huskies for winning the 2018-19 regular-season title and securing the No. 1 seed in Las Vegas. It was a terrific, consistent, dominating performance by coach Mike Hopkins and his team — one of the best we’ve witnessed in years.

But the conference season isn’t half over, you say?

Well, the race itself is completely over, we say.

It came to an early end in the past 48 hours, when a combination of result pushed UW into a three-game lead over its closest ‘competition.’ The current standings:

Washington: 8-0

Arizona State: 6-3

Oregon State: 5-3

UCLA: 5-3

USC: 5-3

Utah: 5-3

Others: who cares-doesn’t matter

The Huskies have won their last 10. Even if they were to lose three of their next 10, nobody else is good enough — nobody is even close to good enough — to win out. (Frankly, nobody else is good enough to only lose once.)

Now look at those standings again while assuming four losses for each team in the pack.

Like I said, it’s over.

Which got the Hotline pondering: What’s the most dominant regular season in conference history?

I went as far back as 1978, the start of the 10-team conference. Prior to that, it was UCLA and the seven afterthoughts.

In the past four decades, plenty of teams have won the regular-season title by three games, with Arizona ’15 as the last to do it.

No team has won the conference by four games.

But three teams have won it by five games:

• Arizona ’88, which went 17-1 and reached the Final Four with Sean Elliott and Steve Kerr.

• Arizona ’93, which was also 17-1 but lost in the first round to a guy named Nash.

• Stanford ’04, which went 17-0, then lost the regular-season finale at Washington, then lost in the second round to Alabama.

These Huskies could go 17-1. More likely, they’ll finish 16-2 or 15-3 and still win the title handily because the conference is bad.

It’s much worse than it was 15 years ago, when Stanford blitzed through with one loss.

To provide perspective on the colossal disparity in talent then-and-now, consider:

Arizona ’93 won the conference by five games over teams that had Ed O’Bannon and Jason Kidd.

Stanford ’04 finished five games clear of a Washington team with Nate Robinson and Brandon Roy and six games clear of an Arizona team with Andre Iguodala and Channing Frye.

Don’t see any players like that on the rosters chasing these Huskies.