After committing 36 turnovers in a season-opening victory, the Washington women’s basketball team knew it would face a considerable amount of defensive pressure in its next outing.

Despite struggling at times against Northern Arizona’s press, the Huskies claimed a 72-65 nonconference victory on Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Under new coach Tina Langley, the Huskies have made great strides improving a defense that held the Lumberjacks to 38.9% shooting, including 4 of 14 on three-pointers.

Still, an offense that committed 24 turnovers remains a cause for concern.

And UW’s second straight near fourth-quarter collapse is also a potentially troubling trend.

On Friday, Washington was up 14 points in the fourth quarter and led by just three in the final minutes before escaping with a 57-51 win over San Diego.

This time, Northern Arizona cut Washington’s 21-point lead in the final seven minutes to five with a little over a minute remaining.

Haley Van Dyke scored four of UW’s final six points to keep NAU at bay. The senior Husky forward finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds — both game highs — in her second straight double-double performance while Nancy Mulkey added 13 points and nine rebounds for UW, which improved to 2-0.

Northern Arizona missed its first 11 shots and was held to just 3-for-20 shooting in the first quarter. However, the Huskies only had a 12-6 lead because they were only slightly better on the offensive end and made 5 of 17 shots.

In the second quarter, Washington momentarily lost the lead when Nyah Moran sank a jumper that put Northern Arizona ahead 25-24 with 1:40 remaining in the period.

On the ensuing possession Van Dyke drained a three-pointer that gave UW a 27-24 lead at halftime.

Backup guard T.T. Watkins scored eight of her career-high tying 12 points in the third quarter for the Huskies who led 51-38. UW outscored NAU 24-13 in the period.

Early in the fourth quarter, Missy Peterson drained a three-pointer that put the Huskies up 61-40 with 6:55 left and Mulkey pulled her starters at the 4:50 mark with a 65-45 lead.

However, the Lumberjacks went on a 16-1 run to pull within 66-61 with 1:07 remaining. But NAU (0-2) never got any closer.

Washington hosts No. 6 Louisville on Saturday.