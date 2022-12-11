For weeks, Tina Langley never appeared concerned even though her Washington women’s basketball team struggled offensively while rolling over a handful of mid-major opponents.

At the time, the Huskies were focused on fine-tuning their defense and the offense, which tallied 87 and 82 points in the first two games, respectively, regressed while averaging 60.2 points in the last six outings.

Langley targeted Sunday’s Pac-12 opener against Washington State, and the Huskies played their best game of the season while dominating their cross-state rival and claiming an 82-66 victory that snapped five-game losing streak against WSU.

Washington needed a breakout offensive game to withstand a near record-breaking onslaught from Cougar junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, who finished with 40 points, one shy of a school record.

Lauren Schwartz scored 21 points to lead five Huskies in double figures. Jayda Noble finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Dalayah Daniels (10 rebounds) and Trinity Oliver each had 12 points.

Haley Van Dyke added 10 points and six rebounds for UW, which improved to 8-1 and 1-0 in Pac-12.

The 16-point victory is arguably the biggest win for second-year coach Tina Langley, considering the Huskies were 2-12 in the Pac-12 last season and their nonconference schedule this season wasn’t particularly challenging.

Washington State, which has made NCAA tournaments the past two seasons and was picked seventh in the 2022-23 Pac-12 preseason poll, came into Sunday’s game with four straight wins and ranked No. 46 in the NET while Washington was No. 110.

It was also the first UW loss for fifth-year coach Kamie Ethridge as WSU fell to 7-2 and 0-1.

The Cougars led 12-11 with 3:09 left in the first quarter when the Huskies finished the period on a 7-0 run to take control and go up 18-12.

Washington continued to pull away in the second quarter and increased its advantage to 32-19 after Schwartz’s three-pointer at the 5:42 mark.

The Huskies, which shot 51.5% from the field in the first half and held the Cougars to 35.3%, led 43-35 at halftime.

Washington State cut its deficit to 45-39 early in the third quarter when Washington answered with a 9-3 run to go up 54-42.

The Cougars never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.