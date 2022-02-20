Lauren Schwartz scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the final three minutes, and the Washington women’s basketball team rallied from an early double-digit deficit to knock off Arizona State, 74-69, and win its first Pac-12 Conference game of the season Sunday afternoon at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The win snapped UW’s 11-game losing streak and was the first Pac-12 victory for first-year coach Tina Langley.

Schwartz broke a 62-62 tie with a tough up-and-under layup with 1:28 left, and then hit a long jump shot from the top of the key on the next possession to extend UW’s lead to 66-62.

The Huskies (6-14, 1-11 Pac-12) then hit all eight of their free throws in the final 35.8 seconds to close it out.

Freshman Jayda Noble, after wiping off blood from her bottom lip, hit two of those free throws with 28.1 seconds.

Arizona State’s Jaddan Simmons then banked in a long three-pointer with 14.4 seconds left to get the Sun Devils (12-12, 4-7) within one at 70-69.

But Schwartz swished her next two free throws and ASU’s Jade Loville missed a potential tying three-pointer in the closing seconds.

The Huskies built their largest lead at 54-47 Noble caught up to a long lead pass from Trinity Oliver and made a layup just before the buzzer sounded at the end of the third quarter. Noble was fouled on the play and converted her free throw with 0.1 seconds left to give the Huskies a seven-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Huskies rallied from a 10-point deficit early in the second quarter to take a 29-28 lead on a Van Dyke layup with 1:30 left in the second quarter. ASU led 33-31 at halftime

In their final home game, the Huskies honored Nancy Mulkey and Missy Peterson during a pregame Senior Night ceremony.