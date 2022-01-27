For the first 22 minutes, the Huskies played as if they were stuck in the mud, which is a favorite saying of coach Mike Hopkins.

Then without warning, the Washington men’s basketball team unleased a buzzsaw defense early in the second half that collected a season-high 16 steals, shutdown Colorado’s offense and ignited UW’s dormant offense en route to a 60-58 victory Thursday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Jamal Bey and PJ Fuller each had four steals during a superlative defensive performance in which five Huskies had at least two thefts.

Washington held Colorado to 39.1% shooting on field goals and 12 points fewer than its scoring average.

Collectively the Huskies clobbered the Buffaloes defensively, but at the other end of the court Terrell Brown Jr. and Emmitt Matthews Jr. combined for a 1-2 punch that overmatched CU.

Brown finished with a game-high 26 points while Matthews had 15 for Washington, which improved to 10-8 overall and 5-3 in the Pac-12.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Hopkins said the Huskies needed to start fast against a CU team that was playing its fourth game in a week, including Tuesday’s upset 82-78 win at Oregon.

Hopkins also wanted to erase the memory of UW’s horrific 48-13 first half during last Sunday’s 84-56 loss at Oregon.

The Huskies gave up an open three-pointer on their first defensive trip and committed two turnovers on two possessions to start the game.

UW fell behind 5-0 against the short-handed Buffaloes who were missing Tristan da Silva. The sophomore forward was a late-game scratch due to a non-COVID illness, which was a major loss for CU considering he scored a career-high 22 points in the Buffs’ 78-64 win over UW on Jan. 9.

Washington struggled to make shots early and missed eight straight attempts during an 4:48-minute drought in which CU went on a 9-0 run to go up 22-15 with 7:42 left.

Brown, who snapped drought with a layup, was often UW’s best scoring option in the first half.

Before the break, he tallied 17 points on 6-fr-10 shooting while his UW teammates combined for 14 points on 6-for-25 shooting.

Washington, which trailed 32-31 at halftime, started the second half with an 11-2 run to take control of the game.

The decisive spurt began with a couple of baskets from Matthews, including a baseline dunk that got the Alaska Airlines Arena crowd on its feet.

Following Bey’s free throw, Brown stole a pass for a layup. Another CU turnover led to another Brown layup and a 42-34 lead with 15:58 left.

Washington went up 57-42 at the 8:27 mark, but had difficulty putting Colorado away in the final minutes.

The Buffaloes closed to within 60-58 with 58.3 seconds left and Brown missed a pair of free throws with 24 seconds left. On the last possession, Jabari Walker (14 points) missed a short contested jumper and the Huskies escaped with their third straight home win. The Buffaloes fell to 13-7, 5-5.

BOX SCORE

