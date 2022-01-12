Washington men’s basketball guard Terrell Brown Jr. dribbled and danced with the ball while backing into the paint against California’s Kuany Kuany, who looked like he was on roller skates and tried in vain to defend the Pac-12’s leading scorer.

Brown feinted to his left, which caused Kuany to fall awkwardly to the court.

Brown spun away to his right and launched a midrange jumper that rolled around the rim and fell through the net as the UW bench and 5,448 at Alaska Airlines Arena hollered their approval.

“That’s a move that me and coach (Will) Conroy worked on today, actually,” Brown said. “That’s just the work that I put in and we put in as a team. We’re always grinding.”

Brown’s basket was one of many highlights in the Huskies’ late-game run that resulted in Thursday’s 64-55 comeback win in which they overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half of their Pac-12 home opener.

“It was a great team win,” coach Mike Hopkins said while scanning a box score that included a litany of significant contributions from UW players.

Notably, Brown stood out.

Cal held Washington’s senior point guard to just three points on 1-for-4 shooting in the first half. In the second half, Brown connected on 7 of 10 shots and was 4 of 4 at the line for 18 points.

“I was just overthinking it too much,” said Brown, who matched his scoring average and finished with 21 points. “Now that I’m scoring a certain amount of points, teams are trying to do different things — schemes and stuff like that — to slow me down. I know my teammates have my back.

“Everybody kept giving me confidence. Coach Hop told me to play basketball. They’re going to junk it up, but you can junk it up too and find different areas to attack. It was just me playing free.”

Brown made the plays to be remembered, but he had plenty of help from senior center Nate Roberts, who finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

“Nate did his job,” Brown said. “Nate took the challenge personally. He got stops, rebounds and he made free throws. He took his time. He’s working on those all the time after practice and before practice.”

Roberts connected on 6 of 7 free throws for Washington, which was 16 of 21 at the line. Meanwhile, Cal canned 3 of 5 foul shots.

“Our interior defense with Nate Roberts, (it) was his best game,” Hopkins said. “He was physical with Andre Kelly. Andre Kelly couldn’t get a touch. He matched his physicality when did get a touch and then he finished with a rebound. He really rebounded. We knew he could rebound, but the thing that was so impressive was the 6 for 7 from the foul line.

“Hopefully, that was a positive moment for Nate because he’s an exceptionally hard worker.”

Early on, Washington took advantage of a short-handed Cal team that was missing starting point guard Joel Brown who did not make the trip and remained in the Bay Area due to an illness.

Daejon Davis stripped Kuany of the ball at the top of the key and raced to the other end for a fast-break dunk that gave Washington a 21-13 lead.

From there, Cal went on a 10-1 run to take its first lead and go ahead 23-22. The Bears kept the momentum and hit 9 of its final 10 shots in the first half.

Freshman guard Marsalis Roberson made his first basket of the season and drained a layup just before time expired in the first half to put Cal up 34-27 at the break.

Washington fell behind 38-29 and erased its nine-point deficit to it up at 44-44 with 12:17 left.

Cal pulled away again and went up 51-47 when UW made one last push and finished the game with a 17-4 run.

Brown put Washington up for good with a pair of free throws for a 52-51 lead. Following flagrant foul on Kuany, PJ Fuller sank a couple of foul shots for to put UW up 54-51.

That’s when Brown faked out Kuany for his highlight basket. On the ensuing possession, Davis collected his sixth steal and whipped the ball ahead to Fuller for a three.

Brown found Roberts for a dunk and after hitting a free throw, Washington took a commanding 62-51 lead with 2:30 left that sent the Alaska Airlines Arena crowd to its feet.

Jordan Shepherd had 12 points for California (9-8, 3-3), which dropped its third straight game.

“I’ve always said this since I’ve been here, we got some of the best fans on the planet,” Hopkins said. “We didn’t have the most people in the building tonight, but the crowd helped us win tonight. When we needed the defense to step up, the crowd was as loud as it gets and our guys feed off of that.

“That’s the difference. … The crowd kept coming. The Dawg Pack (UW’s student section) kept barking. That’s what it’s all about. That’s what makes college basketball great. It’s one of the things that gets you over the top. It’s one of the things we missed last year in a lot of games and we were lucky that we had them tonight.”

