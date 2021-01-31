Judging by the banter after Quade Green’s corner three-pointer in front of the opposing bench and Efe Abogidi’s post-dunk antics, it’s safe to surmise there’s a fair amount of bad blood between the Washington and Washington State men’s basketball teams.

Perhaps WSU sophomore guard Noah Williams, a Seattle native, threw a can of gasoline on the simmering feud between the state rivals in their previous meeting last year when he boldly stated “we run this city” after the Cougars’ win and regular-season series sweep.

The Huskies had a chance at a rebuttal Sunday, but fell behind late in the first half and didn’t muster anything resembling a rally in the second half before falling 77-62 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Washington (3-12, 2-8 Pac-12) entered the game averaging 83.5 points in the past two games — a pair of wins that snapped the team’s eight-game losing streak.

However, the Huskies fell flat offensively, scoring a season low.

Green scored 20 points on 7-for-18 shooting on field goals, including four three-pointers. However, Erik Stevenson (13 points) was the only other UW player in double-digit scoring.

Meanwhile, Washington State deployed a versatile offensive attack led by Isaac Bonton, who darted in and around UW’s 2-3 zone for a game-high 22 points.

Williams finished with 21 points before picking up two technical fouls and being ejected. Abogidi had 13 and Dishon Jackson added 11.

Washington State (10-7, 3-7) entered the game with a six-game losing streak and had lost seven of its previous eight games after starting the season 8-0.

The Cougars got going early and needed just four minutes to go up 12-2.

Washington, which missed four of its five five shots, recovered from a wobbly start and went on an 11-0 run to take a 13-12 lead with 12:10 remaining in the first half.

The lead changed twice before the Cougars wrestled away momentum thanks in large part to the interior play by Abogidi, who flushed a pair of dunks in traffic to energize the WSU bench.

When the 6-10 freshman center wasn’t posterizing the Huskies, he sank a smooth-looking midrange jumper along the baseline to extend Washington State’s lead to 11 points (35-24) with 1:59 left before the break.

Despite failing to connect on 12 three-point attempts, the Cougars went into halftime ahead 38-29 due in large part to a 26-12 points-in-the-paint disparity and 10-for-14 shooting on free throws.

At the half, the Huskies were 0 for 3 from the line and out-rebounded 25-18.

Washington cut its deficit to eight points (40-32) early in the second half, but the Cougars answered with a 9-0 run to go up 49-32 with 15½ minutes left.

The Huskies never seriously threatened again and fell behind by 22 points (63-41) late in the game.

Washington concluded its three-game homestand and heads on the road this week for Thursday’s game at Oregon State. UW is scheduled to play Oregon on Sunday, but the Ducks program is on pause due to COVID-19 complications.