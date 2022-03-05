Just like Terrell Brown Jr. predicted, the Washington Husky seniors went out with a bang.

Jamal Bey rained three-pointers. Emmitt Matthews Jr. nearly pulled off one of the most acrobatic dunks of the season. Nate Roberts dominated once again inside for his second straight double double performance.

Despite a nagging shoulder injury, Daejon Davis returned from a one-game layoff and delivered several assists.

And Brown was magnificently efficient on the offensive end while leading the Husky men to a satisfying 78-67 victory in front of 8,884 at Alaska Airlines Arena on Saturday afternoon.

It was fitting goodbye for Brown and Davis, two of nine players, who participated in Senior Night celebrations before the game.

Brown and Davis, a pair of graduate transfers whose collegiate eligibility expires this season, transferred back home to Seattle to resurrect a UW program that finished 5-21 and 11th in the Pac-12 at 4-12 last season.

Mission accomplished.

Washington, which was picked 11th in the Pac-12 preseason media poll, finished the regular season at 16-14 and sixth in the conference at 11-9.

Next stop: Las Vegas.

The Huskies are the No. 6 seed at the Pac-12 Tournament and will face either California or Utah.

Washington will need to win the conference tourney to secure a trip to the NCAAs. Short of that, UW will likely have to capture 2-3 victories to vie for a spot in the 32-team National Invitation Tournament.

But those are concerns for another day.

On Saturday, the Huskies thoroughly enjoyed a dominant performance against Oregon State.

Brown finished with 24 points, three rebounds, three assists while Roberts had 13 points and 16 rebounds.

Bey added 15 points and three 3-pointers, while Matthews had 11 points and Davis added five assists.

Before PJ Fuller banked in a 3 from the top of the key with 8:37 left in the first half, Washington missed 4 of its first 12 shots and trailed 14-10 in a sloppy first half in which both teams committed 10 turnovers.

Fuller’s basket may have inadvertently sparked UW’s dormant offense.

The Huskies trailed 16-15 with 7:37 left before the break when they finished the first half with a 23-8 run.

During the spurt, UW converted 10 of its final 11 baskets while the OSU missed 11 of its last 12 shots.

Washington led 38-24 at halftime.

The Huskies went up 58-33 with 13:30 left and the rout was on. UW beat Oregon State for the 18th straight time at home.

The Beavers (3-27, 1-19) have lost 19 straight games.

BOX SCORE