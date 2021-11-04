As first impressions go, the Washington men’s basketball team showed the makings of a team that’s significantly better than its predecessor.

Of course, improving on a squad that finished with one of the worst records in school history isn’t that difficult, but if Thursday’s 83-50 exhibition win over Central Washington is any indication, the Huskies will fare far better than last season when they were 5-21.

It wasn’t enough for the UW to beat its Division II opponent, which was picked to finish sixth in the 10-team Great Northwest Athletic Conference by the coaches.

Considering the boatload of questions and scrutiny surrounding Washington and embattled coach Mike Hopkins, Washington needed a convincing performance from a revamped team that features seven newcomers.

The Huskies were able to check a lot of boxes in a dominant outing that sparked a fair amount of optimism from the staunchest critics.

Hopkins unveiled a new starting lineup that included Terrell Brown Jr., Daejon Davis and Jamal Bey at guards alongside forwards Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Nate Roberts.

On UW’s first possession, Brown drained a three-pointer and on the third offensive trip, Matthews brought the fans at Alaska Airlines Arena out of the seats with a steal and contested fastbreak dunk.

Washington, which led for most of the game, fell behind 10-8 before regaining control with a 13-0 run to go up 21-10.

Brown orchestrated the play of the game when he came off a screen and drew two defenders before dishing a nifty no-look pass over his head to freshman forward Jackson Grant, who flushed a two-hand jam for a 25-13 lead.

It was a rare perfectly executed play from the Huskies, who struggled offensively early on when they couldn’t score in transition or from turnovers.

In the first half, UW connected on 2 of 13 three-pointers but was able to take a 29-17 lead into the break thanks to a stingy defense that held the Wildcats to 21.2% shooting from the field, including 3 of 12 behind the arc.

The Huskies built a barrier around the rim with Roberts (12 rebounds), Matthews (six rebounds and two blocks) and Grant (three blocks).

Defensively, Washington overpowered Central Washington, which tallied 90 points last week in an 18-point exhibition win over Lincoln University.

Offensively, the Huskies were at their best when Brown was on the court. He finished with a game-high 17 points, three rebounds and three assists, which offset three turnovers.

Matthews tallied 12 points while Bey and Davis each had 10.

Early in the second half Central Washington pulled to within 30-20 when Hopkins experimented with a full-court press that forced five straight turnovers, which led to 13 unanswered points and a 21-1 run.

Brown’s layup at the 15:42 mark gave the Huskies a 51-21 lead and summarily gave Hopkins a chance to distribute extended playing time to a handful of UW reserves and empty the bench in the final minutes.

Near the end, backup guard PJ Fuller gave the fans one more opportunity to cheer when he tossed a pass off the glass to Langston Wilson, who flushed a crowd-pleasing two-hand jam.

It was the ninth dunk for the Huskies, who shot 47.7% from the field while holding CWU to 27.7% shooting and forcing 25 turnovers.

Washington begins the season Tuesday against Northern Illinois, which starts a four-game homestand.