PULLMAN — Something had to give.

The Huskies and Cougars entered Wednesday night’s game at Beasley Coliseum with season-high losing streaks and their seasons teetering on the brink. UW lost three straight and WSU had dropped five in a row.

Without two injured starters, the Washington men’s basketball team trimmed a 12-point deficit early in the second half to one, but went scoreless in the final 2½ minutes before losing 78-70 to continue its freefall.

The Huskies (13-13, 8-8 Pac-12) have lost five of their past six games.

In their previous three games, UW was outclassed and dominated against three ranked Pac-12 teams while trailing by at least 23 points in each outing.

However, this time the Huskies kept pace with the Cougars until the end despite a shorthanded roster missing forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (concussion) and guard Daejon Davis (right shoulder).

UW coach Mike Hopkins started forward Langston Wilson and guard PJ Fuller who carried the Huskies with a career-high 23 points, including 4 three-pointers.

Cole Bajema and Terrell Brown Jr. each added 11 for UW.

The Cougars punished the Huskies with a relentless inside attack led by forwards Mouhamed Gueye who had a personal best 25 points and Efe Abogidi who 21 points and 14 rebounds.

The rematch against the Cougars (15-12, 8-8) is 72 hours in Seattle on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Neither team led by more than four points and the longest run was six straight points in a first half, in which UW and WSU traded baskets.

The Huskies benefitted from two early dunks by Wilson and a Roberts’ slam while the Cougars countered with near perfect interior shooting from Gueye who connected on 6 of his first 8 shots.

Early on, Washington was content to let Gueye score inside as long as the Huskies shutdown WSU’s potent perimeter attack that drained 15 three-pointers in its last outing.

The Cougars connected on 1 of 8 from deep in the first half while the Huskies were 3 for 11, including a three-pointer from Fuller that put UW up 17-13.

Washington led for more than 13 minutes in the first half, but Abogidi flushed a dunk just before the break to tie it 33-33 at intermission.

The Cougars looked as if they would deliver an early knockout when they began the second half with a 13-1 run capped by a three-pointer from former O’Dea High standout Noah Williams that put WSU ahead 46-34 with 16:42 left.

The Huskies answered with a 20-9 run to pull within 55-54 with 8:50 remaining.

Washington State rebuilt a six-point lead before UW made one last run and cut its deficit to 71-70 with 2:31 left.

The Cougars finished the game with a 7-0 run.

