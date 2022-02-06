STANFORD, Calif. — With a chance to sweep the regular-season series and move into a second-place tie in the Pac-12 standings, the enigmatic Washington men’s basketball team came out flat in front of a listless Maples Pavilion crowd and fell behind by 13 points after 6½ minutes.

The Huskies spent the rest of the Sunday afternoon making amends of their early mistakes while chasing down Stanford with a frenetic and frantic comeback bid that fell short in the final minutes and resulted in an 87-69 defeat.

The loss snapped Washington’s three-game winning streak and dropped the Huskies to 12-9 overall and fifth in the league race at 7-4 with nine regular-season games remaining.

UW star Terrell Brown Jr. finished with 30 points — nine more than his Pac-12 leading scoring average — seven rebounds, six assists and five steals.

The Huskies had difficulty finding and establishing any other consistent offensive option.

Backup guard PJ Fuller had a nice stretch in the first half when he drained three three-pointers, but he finished with 11 points and didn’t make a field goal in the second half.

Jamal Bey, who scored a season-high 20 points three days earlier during an 84-63 blowout win at California, was virtually nonexistent Sunday and finished with three points on 1-for-8 shooting.

Stanford removed UW’s other potential scoring threat Daejon Davis with a hard foul that spoiled the former Cardinal standout’s return to Maples Pavilion.

Davis ran into a screen near the sideline from a Stanford player and collapsed on the court. After several minutes, the Husky senior guard walked gingerly to the locker room while holding his right shoulder and did not return with 12:39 left in the first half.

The sequence was an example of a physical game that included several hard collisions and a handful of powerful dunks.

In their first matchup this season, the Huskies forced 21 turnovers and led by 22 points in the first half before holding on to a 67-64 win on Jan. 15 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

This time, the Cardinal captured the big early lead that ultimately decided the game.

The opening minutes rekindled painful memories for UW fans of Washington’s horrific start at Oregon on Jan. 23 in which the Huskies trailed 48-13 at halftime before suffering a humiliating 84-56 defeat.

On Sunday, Washington displayed a fair amount of resiliency while answering Stanford’s initial salvo with a 14-2 run that included 10 straight points to pull within 17-16.

Still, the Huskies never wrestled away the lead while Stanford reasserted its control late in the first half and went up 43-29 with 3:08 left before the break.

Washington trailed 46-33 at halftime and never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

Jaiden Delare scored 18 points while James Keefe and Harrison Ingram each had 17 for Stanford (14-8, 7-5).