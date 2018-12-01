The Huskies (5-2) go for two straight wins when they face UC Santa Barbara (6-1) in a 5 p.m. non-conference tuneup on Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Washington vs. UC Santa Barbara
Time: 5 p.m. Sunday, Alaska Airlines Arena.
TV/Radio: Pac-12 Networks/KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM
Records: UW (5-2): UC Santa Barbara (6-1).
Projected starting lineups:
UCSB
Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG
G Devearl Ramsey … 6-0 … So. … 9.9 …. 4.0 … 4.1
G JaQuori McLaughlin … 6-4 …. So. … 12.0 … 3.0 … 3.4
G Ar’Mond Davis … 6-6 … Sr. … 14.3 …. 4.9 … 1.0
F Jarriesse Blackmon … 6-7 … Sr. … 5.6 …. 5.4 … 1.0
F Amadou Sow … 6-9 …. Fr. … 9.3 … 6.0 …. 0.0
UW
Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG
G David Crisp … 6-0 … Sr. … 9.6 …… 3.0 … 2.9
G Jaylen Nowell … 6-4 … So. … 18.1 … 4.3 … 2.9
G Matisse Thybulle … 6-5 … Jr. … 5.9 …. 3.0 … 1.6
F Noah Dickerson … 6-8 … Sr. … 16.6…. 7.3 … 0.7
F Sam Timmins … 6-11 … Jr. … 1.1 …. 2.4 … 0.1
Scouting report: In their last outing, Dominic Green scored sank seven 3-pointers for a career-high 25 points to lead Washington to an 83-59 win over Eastern Washington on Tuesday. … Against UCSB, Green will be playing in his 100th career game, joining seniors Matisse Thybulle (106), David Crisp (106) and Noah Dickerson (105). … UW is one of 12 teams nationally to have two 1,000-point scorers on its roster, including Dickerson (1,281) and Crisp (1,134). … Thybulle is 44 points away from 1,000 points. … Washington is allowing an average of 66.9 points, which ranks third in the Pac-12. … Thybulle is the only player in Division I averaging at least 2.7 blocks and 2.3 steals per game. He’s recorded at least one steal in 53 straight games. … UC Santa Barbara is riding a five-game winning streak, but the Gauchos have not played a team ranked in the top 200 of the NET. … USCB has two players (Zack Moore and Andrew Pickles) from the Seattle-area and two (Ar’mond Davis, JaQuori McLaughlin) from Tacoma. … McLaughlin verbally committed to Washington before signing with Oregon State where he played 1½ seasons. … Davis spent two years at the College of Southern Idaho and was at Alabama last season before transferring to UCSB.
