UW has a 13-game winning streak against Seattle U, which has its best start as a Division I team since 1968,

Washington vs. Seattle University

Time: 6 p.m. Sunday, Alaska Airlines Arena.

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Networks/KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM

Records: Washington (6-3): Seattle U (9-2).

Projected starting lineups:

SU

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Terrell Brown … 6-1 … So. … 11.1 … 7.1 … 5.6

G Morgan Means … 6-3 … Jr. … 15.5 … 5.0 … 3.7

G Delante Jones … 6-5 … Jr. … 13.0 …. 3.3 … 1.5

F Matej Kavas … 6-8 …. Jr. … 15.5 … 6.5 … 0.9

F Myles Carter … 6-9 …. Jr. … 14.0 … 8.0 … 0.7

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G David Crisp … 6-0 … Sr. … 9.1 …… 3.4 … 3.1

G Jaylen Nowell … 6-4 … So. … 18.9 … 4.1 … 3.4

G Matisse Thybulle … 6-5 … Jr. … 8.0 …. 2.9 … 1.9

F Noah Dickerson … 6-8 … Sr. … 16.8 … 7.3 … 0.6

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … So. … 3.3 …. 3.8 … 0.1

Scouting report: In its last outing, Washington lost 81-79 at No. 1 Gonzaga. … Seattle University is riding a six-game winning streak, including a 90-71 victory over Omaha-Nebraska on Thursday. … Seattle U has its best start as a Division I team since the 1968-69 season. SU is 7-1 at home and has two blowout wins over Division II opponents. … Seattle U is 1-1 against Pac-12 teams this season, including a 78-69 win over Washington State and a 96-74 loss at Stanford in the season opener. … The Huskies are 29-4 all-time against the Redhawks. … Seattle U has revamped the roster since its last game against Washington. Only four SU players who participated in the game remain with the team. … UW has a 13-game winning streak and has won 9 in a row since SU regained to Division I status. … UW assistant Cameron Dollar coached the Redhawks the past eight years and posted a 107-138 record. … Jaylen Nowell’s father Mike was a Seattle U assistant when he died in May 2015.

Coach: In his second season with the Redhawks, Jim Hayford is 29-16. The 50-year-old coach posted a 106-91 record during six seasons (2011-2017) at Eastern Washington. He also spent 10 years (2001-11) at Whitworth where he had a 217-57 record. Hayford got his start at Sioux Falls (37-27) where he coached for two years (1999-01).

Last meeting: Washington escaped with an 89-84 victory on Nov. 24, 2017 at Alaska Airlines Arena. … SU tallied 12 three-pointers against UW’s 2-3 zone defense. The Huskies also forced 18 turnovers that resulted in 21 points. … Washington was up 38-36 at halftime and neither team led by more than seven points in the second half. … The Redhawks were down 83-82 with 55 seconds left before Nowell scored six of his game-high tying 25 points on free throws while outscoring SU 6-2. … Matej Kavas also had 25 points for Seattle U.

Key matchups: Should be an interesting battle inside between Noah Dickerson and Myles Carter. Dickerson is shooting 57.3 percent while Carter is a defensive stalwart who averages 3.1 blocks and 8.0 rebounds. … Against Division I opponents, SU averages 78.9 points while allowing 73.3 points. UW scores 78.7 points per game and surrenders 71.7.