After a humbling 88-66 defeat at Auburn, No. 25 Washington returns home to face red-hot San Diego and high-scoring forward Isaiah Pineiro, who is averaging 26.5 points.

No. 25 Washington vs. San Diego

Time: 8 p.m. Monday, Alaska Airlines Arena.

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Networkds/KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM

Records: UW (1-1): San Diego (2-0).

Projected starting lineups:

San Diego

Player Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Isaiah Wright 6-2 … Sr. … 11.5 …. 5.0 ….… 6.5

G Olin Carter III 6-3 … Sr. … 14.5 …. 3.5 …… 3.0

G Tyler Williams 6-5 … Sr. … 11.0 … 8.0 ……. 1.0

F Isaiah Pineiro 6-7 …. Sr. … 26.5 …. 10.0 .… 3.5

F Yauhen Massalski 6-10 .. So. …8.0 ….. 7.5 …… 1.0

UW

Player Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G David Crisp 6-0 … Sr. … 11.5 …. 2.5 ……. 4.0

G Jaylen Nowell 6-4 … So. … 16.5 … 3.0 …… 2.5

G Matisse Thybulle 6-5 … Jr. … 8.0 …. 4.0 …… 2.5

F Noah Dickerson 6-8 … Sr. … 15.0…. 5.5 …… 0.0

F Sam Timmins 6-11 .. Sr. … 2.0 …. 3.5 …… 0.0

Scouting report: No. 25 Washington was humbled 88-66 last Friday at No. 11 Auburn. … San Diego began a two-game road trip with a 76-57 win at UC Davis on Friday. … The Toreros also clobbered Weber State 83-66 last Tuesday in its season opener. … San Diego point guard Isaiah Wright and forward Isaiah Pineiro, who transferred from Utah and Portland State, respectively, emerged as team leaders last season after sitting out the previous year. … Pineiro, who averaged 15.7 points and 6.2 rebounds last season, is off to a hot start. The 6-7 senior forward has led USD in scoring in both games this season while averaging 26.5 points and 10 rebounds. … The Toreros return three starters from a team that finished 20-14 last season. … USD is also loaded with six seniors, including four in the starting lineup. … The Toreros were picked fifth in the WCC preseason coaches poll. … UW is 1-1 against San Diego in a series that began Dec. 30, 2000. The teams last met Dec. 1, 2001, a 98-84 win for the Huskies.

Note: Sam Scholl is 2-0 (1.000) in his first season with San Diego. The Gig Harbor native was a point guard who helped the Tides to a Class 2A state title in 1996. He played two years at Tacoma Community College before transferring to San Diego where his teams compiled a 38-18 record in two years. Scholl had two stints as an assistant at USD and took over as an interim coach for the final four games last season.

Key matchup: Washington has yet to find its stride offensively while averaging 69.5 points and shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Meanwhile, San Diego is a tough defensive team, which ranked 41st nationally last year while allowing 66.6 points. This season, the Toreros are giving up 61.5 points per game.