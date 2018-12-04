Former Washington coach Kevin McGuff, who guided the Huskies to 41-26 record in two seasons, makes his first return to Montlake with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

UW women vs. Ohio State

Time: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Alaska Airlines Arena.

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Networks/KKNW 1150 AM

Records: UW (5-3): Ohio State (3-2).

Projected starting lineups:

Ohio State

Player Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Carmen Grande … 5-8 … Sr. … 7.3 ……. 3.8 … 4.3

G Carly Santoro … 5-10 .. Sr. … 11.8 …. 6.5 … 1.5

G Adreana Miller … 5-11 .. Sr. .… 4.5 …… 3.0 … 0.5

F Makayla Waterman … 6-2 … Sr. … 6.8 ….. 6.0 … 0.8

F Dorka Juhasz … 6-4 …. Fr. … 12.0 …. 9.8 … 0.3

UW

Player Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Jenna Moser … 5-6 … Sr. … 6.3 ….. 2.5 …… 1.8

G Amber Melgoza … 5-10 … Jr. … 19.9 … 5.9 …… 3.5

G Missy Peterson … 5-11 … So. .. 11.8 … 3.9 …… 2.0

F Mai-Loni Henson … 6-1 … Jr. … 5.8 …. 5.4 …… 2.8

F Darcy Rees … 6-4 … Fr. … 4.0 …. 3.0 …… 0.3

Scouting report: In its last outing, Washington posted an 81-52 victory over George Mason for coach Jody Wynn’s most lopsided win during her two-year tenure. … It was also the fewest points the Huskies have allowed under Wynn. … Junior star guard Amber Melgoza leads UW in points, rebounds and assists. Only three players (Margie Nielson, Guiliana Mendiola and Sami Whitcomb) have led the Huskies in all three categories for a season. … Melgoza shot 37.5 percent on three-pointers last season, but she’s made just 6 of 32 (18.8 percent) this season. … Sophomore guard Missy Peterson is averaging 14.6 points in the past five games. … Ohio State had two non-conference games against Sacramento State and Stanford canceled last month due to smoke in the Bay Area. … The Buckeyes’ two losses are against No. 2 Connecticut (85-53) and No. 22 South Florida (71-47). … OSU lost five starters from last season’s team that won the Big Ten title and finished 28-7 in the second round of the NCAA tournament. … The Buckeyes added six graduate transfers, including four who start. … Last year, the Huskies stayed close to then-No. 9 Ohio State and closed to within three points with 6:51 left before falling 85-76 in Columbus, OH. … Ohio State Kevin McGuff coached two seasons at Washington (2011-13) and led the Huskies to a 41-26 record and a pair of WNIT appearances.