Washington welcomes former Husky star Loree Payne, a second-year coach at Northern Arizona. Payne ranks seventh on UW's all-time scoring list.

UW women vs. Northern Arizona

Time: 2 p.m. Sunday, Alaska Airlines Arena.

Radio: KKNW 1150 AM

Records: UW (1-0): Northern Arizona (2-0).

Projected starting lineups:

Northern Arizona

Player Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Regan Schenck 5-7 … Fr. … 8.0 ….. 5.0 …… 4.0

G Kaleigh Paplow 5-8 … Sr. … 17.0 …. 8.5 …… 5.5

F Lauren Orndoff 5-10 .. Sr. … 9.0 ….. 1.0 .….. 0.0

F Khiarica Rasheed 5-11 .. So. … 18.0 …. 6.5 …… 0.0

F Jacey Bailey 6-0 … So. … 10.0 ….. 3.5 …… 0.5

UW

Player Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Jenna Moser 5-6 … Sr. … 0.0 ….. 3.0 …… 1.0

G Amber Melgoza 5-10 … Jr. … 18.0 … 5.0 …… 1.0

G Missy Peterson 5-11 … So. … 9.0 … 2.0 ……. 2.0

F Khayla Rooks 6-1 … So. … 7.0 …. 6.0 …… 4.0

F Hannah Johnson 6-1 … Sr. … 16.0 … 10.0 ..… 2.0

Scouting report: Behind a balanced offensive attack, Washington pulled away from Cal State Fullerton in the fourth quarter for an 83-74 win in Thursday’s season opener. … Amber Melgoza scored 18 points and Hannah Johnson finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds against CSF. Haley Van Dyke scored 12 points and Mai-Loni Henson 10. … The win snapped a 11-game losing streak for the Huskies. … Northern Arizona rallied for a 65-58 win at Seattle University on Friday thanks to a 24-point performance from sophomore guard Khiarica Rasheed. … Senior guard Kaleigh Paplow tallied 21 points and 12 rebounds for NAU in its 86-73 season-opening victory over Fresno State. … Freshman guard Regan Schenck starred Woodinville High. … The Lumberjacks Northern Arizona is led by coach Loree Payne, a former Husky star who led Washington to a pair of NCAA tournament appearances, including the 2001 Elite Eight. Payne, a three-year captain, ranks seventh on UW’s all-time scoring list. … Payne had stints as an assistant coach at Northwest Nazarene (2003-04) and Portland (2004-07) before returning to UW (2007-10). … She spent seven years (2010-17) as a head coach at Puget Sound amassing a 130-58 record. … Paynee was considered a candidate for the Washington job last year before taking over at Northern Arizona last year. … The Lumberjacks were 7-23 last season.