Washington vs. No. 13 Virginia Tech
Time: 4 p.m. Saturday, Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, N.J.
TV/Radio: ESPNU/KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM
Records: Washington (7-3): Virginia Tech (8-1).
Projected starting lineups:
VT
Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG
G Justin Robinson … 6-2 … Sr. … 15.0 … 2.8 … 6.2
G Ahmed Hill … 6-5 …. Sr. … 12.7 … 3.0 … 1.2
G Nickeil Alexander-Walker … 6-5 … So. … 17.7 … 4.6 … 4.0
F Ty Outlaw … 6-6 …. Sr. … 8.9 .… 5.7 … 1.0
F Kerry Blackshear Jr. … 6-10 .. Jr. … 12.7 …. 5.9 … 2.0
UW
Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG
G David Crisp … 6-0 … Sr. … 9.3 …… 3.5 … 2.9
G Jaylen Nowell … 6-4 … So. … 18.8 … 4.6 … 3.4
G Matisse Thybulle … 6-5 … Jr. … 7.8 …. 2.9 … 2.0
F Noah Dickerson … 6-8 … Sr. … 16.4 … 7.2 … 0.6
F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … So. … 3.0 …. 3.6 … 1.0
Most Read Sports Stories
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' win over the Vikings on #MNF
- 'Middle of the road'? Seahawks' Frank Clark has a message for Richard Sherman
- On Russell Wilson's worst night, the Seahawks' new-look defense delivered its best game | Matt Calkins
- Mortenson replaces Skanska Hunt as general contractor for KeyArena renovation now topping $800 million
- Seahawks have finally exorcised the spirits lingering from their 2015 Super Bowl loss | Larry Stone
Scouting report: It’s the final non-conference road game for Washington, which is one of eight teams playing in the Boardwalk Classic in Atlantic City, N.J. … The Huskies-Hokies matchup headlines a schedule that includes Iona vs. Princeton (8:30 a.m. PT), Penn State vs. North Carolina State (11 a.m., ESPNU) and Temple vs. Davidson (1:30 p.m., ESPN3). … In its last outing, Washington nearly blew a 20-point lead in the second half, but held off Seattle University for a 70-62 win on Sunday. … Virginia Tech was barely challenged Sunday while demolishing South Carolina State 81-44 during a tuneup. … The Hokies rank fifth in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, 11th in the KenPom ratings and 23rd in the NCAA’s NET rating. The Huskies are 62nd, 52nd and 44th, respectively. … Virginia Tech returns five of its top six scorers and its top five rebounders from last season’s 21-12 team that’s still reeling from its second straight loss in the first round of the NCAA tournament. …
Coach: Buzz Williams is 82-61 in his fifth season with the Hokies and ranks seventh on the school’s all-time wins list. The 46-year-old coach has a record of 234-147 overall record during a 12-year career that includes a six-year stop (2008-14) at Marquette (139-69) and one season (2006-07) at New Orleans (14-17).
Key matchup: UW’s 2-3 zone precludes 1-on-1 showdowns when the Huskies are on defense, but the game features an enticing battle two of the country’s top sophomore guards in Alexander-Walker and Nowell. They put on a show last year (see below) and are expected to lead their teams once gain. Alexander-Walker is drawing buzz as a lottery pick in next year’s NBA draft, while Nowell stock is slowing rising partly because he’s shooting at a high clip – 56.9 percent from the floor and 44.1% on 3-pointers.
Last meeting: Virginia Tech pummeled Washington 103-79 on Nov. 17, 2017 in the consolation game at the 2K Classic in New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden. The Hokies made 18 of its 27 first-half shots, including 11 of 14 from behind the arc, and knocked down 12 of 14 free throws to lead 59-28 at halftime. Virginia Tech extended it lead to a game-high 34 in the second half. The Hokies shot 59 percent from the field (30 for 51) and 68.2 percent from 3-point range (15 for 22). Washington converted 27 of 63 shots from the field (43 percent) and was 5 of 18 behind the arc. Hill had 23 points and Alexander-Walker 20 for Virginia Tech. Nowell tallied 21 points and Carter had 12 for UW.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.