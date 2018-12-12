Washington vs. No. 13 Virginia Tech

Time: 4 p.m. Saturday, Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, N.J.

TV/Radio: ESPNU/KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM

Records: Washington (7-3): Virginia Tech (8-1).

Projected starting lineups:

VT

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Justin Robinson … 6-2 … Sr. … 15.0 … 2.8 … 6.2

G Ahmed Hill … 6-5 …. Sr. … 12.7 … 3.0 … 1.2

G Nickeil Alexander-Walker … 6-5 … So. … 17.7 … 4.6 … 4.0

F Ty Outlaw … 6-6 …. Sr. … 8.9 .… 5.7 … 1.0

F Kerry Blackshear Jr. … 6-10 .. Jr. … 12.7 …. 5.9 … 2.0

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G David Crisp … 6-0 … Sr. … 9.3 …… 3.5 … 2.9

G Jaylen Nowell … 6-4 … So. … 18.8 … 4.6 … 3.4

G Matisse Thybulle … 6-5 … Jr. … 7.8 …. 2.9 … 2.0

F Noah Dickerson … 6-8 … Sr. … 16.4 … 7.2 … 0.6

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … So. … 3.0 …. 3.6 … 1.0

Scouting report: It’s the final non-conference road game for Washington, which is one of eight teams playing in the Boardwalk Classic in Atlantic City, N.J. … The Huskies-Hokies matchup headlines a schedule that includes Iona vs. Princeton (8:30 a.m. PT), Penn State vs. North Carolina State (11 a.m., ESPNU) and Temple vs. Davidson (1:30 p.m., ESPN3). … In its last outing, Washington nearly blew a 20-point lead in the second half, but held off Seattle University for a 70-62 win on Sunday. … Virginia Tech was barely challenged Sunday while demolishing South Carolina State 81-44 during a tuneup. … The Hokies rank fifth in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, 11th in the KenPom ratings and 23rd in the NCAA’s NET rating. The Huskies are 62nd, 52nd and 44th, respectively. … Virginia Tech returns five of its top six scorers and its top five rebounders from last season’s 21-12 team that’s still reeling from its second straight loss in the first round of the NCAA tournament. …

Coach: Buzz Williams is 82-61 in his fifth season with the Hokies and ranks seventh on the school’s all-time wins list. The 46-year-old coach has a record of 234-147 overall record during a 12-year career that includes a six-year stop (2008-14) at Marquette (139-69) and one season (2006-07) at New Orleans (14-17).

Key matchup: UW’s 2-3 zone precludes 1-on-1 showdowns when the Huskies are on defense, but the game features an enticing battle two of the country’s top sophomore guards in Alexander-Walker and Nowell. They put on a show last year (see below) and are expected to lead their teams once gain. Alexander-Walker is drawing buzz as a lottery pick in next year’s NBA draft, while Nowell stock is slowing rising partly because he’s shooting at a high clip – 56.9 percent from the floor and 44.1% on 3-pointers.

Last meeting: Virginia Tech pummeled Washington 103-79 on Nov. 17, 2017 in the consolation game at the 2K Classic in New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden. The Hokies made 18 of its 27 first-half shots, including 11 of 14 from behind the arc, and knocked down 12 of 14 free throws to lead 59-28 at halftime. Virginia Tech extended it lead to a game-high 34 in the second half. The Hokies shot 59 percent from the field (30 for 51) and 68.2 percent from 3-point range (15 for 22). Washington converted 27 of 63 shots from the field (43 percent) and was 5 of 18 behind the arc. Hill had 23 points and Alexander-Walker 20 for Virginia Tech. Nowell tallied 21 points and Carter had 12 for UW.