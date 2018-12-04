Can the Huskies' stingy 2-3 zone defense that allows opponents just 66.4 points per game slow down the nation's second-highest scoring offense that averages 98.4 points?

Washington at No. 1 Gonzaga

Time: 8 p.m. Monday, McCarthey Athletic Center.

TV/Radio: ESPN2/KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM

Records: UW (6-2): Gonzaga (8-0).

Projected starting lineups:

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G David Crisp … 6-0 … Sr. … 9.1 …… 3.5 … 3.0

G Jaylen Nowell … 6-4 … So. … 18.0 … 4.3 … 3.1

G Matisse Thybulle … 6-5 … Jr. … 6.8 …. 3.0 … 1.6

F Noah Dickerson … 6-8 … Sr. … 17.3…. 7.4 … 0.6

F Sam Timmins … 6-11 … Jr. … 1.0 …. 2.1 … 0.1

GU

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Josh Perkins … 6-3 … Sr. … 11.6 … 3.1 … 8.6

G Zach Norvell Jr. … 6-5 … So. … 18.6 … 5.5 … 3.4

F Corey Kispert … 6-6 … So. … 8.9 …. 4.4 … 1.4

F Brandon Clarke … 6-8 …. Jr. … 17.3 … 7.8 … 1.4

F Rui Hachimura … 6-8 …. Jr. … 21.9 … 6.1 …. 1.5

Scouting report: This is the 47th all-time meeting between Washington and Gonzaga. The Huskies have a 29-17 advantage in the series, but GU has won 11 of the last 12 matchups. … UW is winless in its past seven road games against GU. The last win was in 1944. … The Huskies have won their last two games, including a 67-63 victory against UC Santa Barbara on Sunday. … In his last four outings, Noah Dickerson has scored at least 20 points three times and is averaging 20.3 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 56.8 percent from the field. … Gonzaga vaulted to the top spot in polls after wins over Illinois (84-78), Arizona (91-74) and Duke (89-87) to win the Maui Invitational two weeks ago. … In their last outing, the Zags captured a 103-92 win at Creighton. Before that, GU ran North Dakota State out of the gym in a 106-60 blowout. … Gonzaga plays No. 7 Tennessee in its next game on Sunday followed by a trip to No. 14 North Carolina next week. … Junior forward Killian Tillie, GU’s top returning scorer from last season who averaged 12.9 points, underwent surgery in October to repair his right ankle and has not played this season. He’s on track to return for the Zags’ WCC opener on Jan. 5. … The Bulldogs are also without backup guard Geno Crandall who fractured his right hand and will miss the next 3-5 weeks.

Head coach: Mark Few, 55, is 546–118 (.822) in his 20th season with the Bulldogs. He’s led the Zags to the national championship game in the program’s first-ever Final Four in 2017, two Elite Eight appearances and eight Sweet 16 appearances.

Last meeting: Gonzaga won 97-70 last year in front of a soldout crowd at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Bulldogs return three starters from that game including Norvell (21 points), Perkins (14) and Tillie (11). Hachimura scored 12 points off the bench. Led by Noah Dickerson, who had 18 points, UW brings back its entire starting lineup. David Crisp chipped in 16. GU led by as many as 19 points in the first half and took a 47-33 lead into the break. Washington never got any closer in the second half and trailed by as many as 28 points.

Key matchup: The Huskies can’t run with Bulldogs who average 98.4 points, which ranks second in the country. Washington will need to slow down Gonzaga with its 2-3 zone defense that ranks second in the Pac-12 allowing opponents just 66.4 points per game. UW will also need to curtail its turnovers. During an 88-66 loss at No. 8 Auburn last month, Washington committed a season-high 18 turnovers