Washington begins a six-game homestand at noon Sunday with a non-conference game against George Mason.

UW women vs. George Mason

Time: Noon Sunday, Alaska Airlines Arena.

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Networks/KKNW 1150 AM

Records: UW (4-3): George Mason (4-3).

Projected starting lineups:

George Mason

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Alexsis Grate … 5-6 …. Jr. .… 3.9 …….. 3.1 …… 3.0

G Nicole Crdano-Hillary… 5-7 … So. … 21.1 …. 3.7 …… 3.1

G Marika Korpinen … 5-9 … So. … 8.3 ……. 4.1 …… 1.9

F Jacy Bolton … 6-0 …. Jr. … 9.0 …… 8.6 .….. 1.7

F Camrie Gatling … 6-5 … So. … 8.9 ….. 3.9 …… 0.4

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

G Jenna Moser … 5-6 … Sr. … 6.1 ….. 2.1 …… 1.9

G Amber Melgoza … 5-10 … Jr. … 18.3 … 5.9 …… 3.6

G Missy Peterson … 5-11 … So. .. 19.9 … 4.1 …… 2.0

F Mai-Loni Henson … 6-1 … Jr. … 6.0 …. 5.4 …… 2.9

F Darcy Rees … 6-4 … Fr. … 4.0 …. 2.6 …… 0.0

Scouting report: Washington begins a six-game homestand during the month of December that’ll end Dec. 30 with its Pac-12 opener against Washington State. … UW is 2-0 at home this season. … Since the start of the 2016-17 season, the Huskies are 16-1 in non-conference home games, including 2-0 this season. They’re 6-1 in non-league home games since the start of the 2016-17 season. … In its last outing, the Huskies picked up a 69-58 win on Friday over cross-town rival Seattle University. … Against the Redhawks, junior guard Amber Melgoza scored a season-high 29 points. She sank 11 of 11 free throws. … Sophomore guard Missy Peterson is averaging 15.5 points in the past four games. … The Huskies rank 19th among 353 NCAA Division I teams in 2-point field goal percentage (53.9). … George Mason sophomore guard Nicole Cardaño-Hillary is averaging a league-best 21.1 ppg., which ranks 20th in the country. The 2018 Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year has scored more than 20 points in five games and has scored in double figures in 40 of 41 career games. … The Patriots return three starters and nine letterwinners from a 2017-18 team

that won a school-record 24 games, reached the WNIT, won a postseason game for the first time and placed fourth in the Atlantic 10. … This is the first meeting between Washington and George Mason.