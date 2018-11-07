UW women is carrying an 11-game losing streak into Thursday's season opener against Cal State Fullerton.
UW women vs. Cal State Fullerton
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday, Alaska Airlines Arena.
Radio: KKNW 1150 AM.
Records: UW (0-0): Cal State Fullerton (1-0).
Projected starting lineups:
Cal State Fullerton
Player Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG
G Jade Vega 5-4 … Sr. … 15.0 …. 5.0 …… 8.0
G Hannah Thompson 6-0 … Sr. … 12.0 …. 1.0 …… 1.0
F Ashlee Ane 6-2 … So. … 6.0 ….. 4.0 …… 0.0
F Carolyn Gill 6-3 … So. … 0.0 ….. 5.0 …… 0.0
C Daeja Smith 6-4 … Sr. … 18.0 …. 12.0 ….. 0.0
UW
Player Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG*
G Jenna Moser 5-6 … Sr. … 8.7 ….. 3.2 …… 2.6
G Amber Melgoza 5-10 … Jr. … 19.0 … 4.2 …… 2.3
G Missy Peterson 5-11 … So. … 3.3 … 1.8 ……. 1.0
F Mai-Loni Henson 6-1 … Jr. … 9.4 …. 4.0 …… 1.7
F Hannah Johnson 6-1 … Sr. … 7.7 …. 5.4 …… 1.6
*2017-18 statistics
Scouting report: Washington returns seven players from last season’s team that finished 7-23 – the fewest wins and most losses in school history. … The Huskies finished last season with an 11-game losing streak. … UW was 6-6 in non-conference games last season. … In her first year, coach Jody Wynn used 15 different staring lineups in 30 games last season. All 10 players started at least one game. … However, guards Jenna Moser and Amber Melgoza and forwards Mai-Loni Henson and Hannah Johnson made at least 24 starts. Moser is the only Husky who started every game. … Melgoza, a first-team all-Pac-12 pick, finished second in the Pac-12 in scoring (19.0). … Melgoza is one of 20 players who will begin the season on the Ann Meyers Drysdale watch list, which recognizes the top shooting guard in the nation. … Cal State Fullerton captured a 57-54 win at Seattle University in Tuesday’s season opener. … C Daeja Smith (18 points and 12 rebounds and Jade Vega (15 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists and 5 steals) led the way for the Titans. … CSF posted an 8-21 overall record last season and finished ninth in the Big West with a 3-13 record.
