The Washington men’s basketball team is returning to Canada and making a trip to the East Coast for a second straight year.

The Huskies are playing a nonconference game against Tennessee on Nov. 16 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto in a one-day triple header for the James Naismith Classic.

In the other matchups, Buffalo plays Harvard and St. Bonaventure takes on Rutgers.

It will be the first meeting between Washington and Tennessee. The Volunteers advanced to the Sweet 16 and finished with a 31-6 record last season while UW (27-9) made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

“As a program, we have prided ourselves in building a strong non-conference schedule and this event is exactly on par with that mindset,” coach Mike Hopkins said in a statement released by the school. “Tennessee is a great program and bringing NCAA basketball to Toronto is going to be a fantastic experience. They have amazing basketball fans there and we’re looking forward to being a part of this event.”

Washington’s 2019-20 nonconference road schedule begins with a trip to Anchorage, Alaska, on Nov. 8 to face Baylor in the Armed Forces Classic at the Alaska Airlines Center on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus.

The Huskies are also headlining the Diamond Head Classic, a three-game tournament starting Dec. 22 at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu that includes Georgia Tech, Houston, UTEP, Portland, Boise State, Ball State and Hawaii.

Washington has a home against cross-state rival Gonzaga and reportedly will host Lehigh from the Patriots League, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Last season, UW went 9-4 during a nonconference schedule that was 10th in the NET rankings.

The Huskies had a 2-1 record at the Vancouver Showcase in British Columbia. They were also 0-2 on the East Coast, including an 88-66 defeat at Auburn and a 73-61 loss to Virginia Tech in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

And Washington lost for the fifth straight year against Gonzaga while dropping an 81-79 thriller.