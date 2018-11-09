The eighth installment of the Armed Forces Classic features a Pac-12/Big 12 matchup between Washington and Baylor.

The Washington men’s basketball team will play Baylor in next year’s Armed Forces Classic in Anchorage, Alaska.

The nonconference game between the Pac-12 and Big 12 teams will take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Nov. 8, 2019.

It will be just the fourth meeting between the Huskies and Bears and the first since 1955. UW leads 2-1 in all-time matchups.

Led by long-time coach Scott Drew, Baylor has made seven NCAA tournament appearances in the past 11 seasons. During that span, the Bears have never had a losing season while winning at least 18 games.

Baylor, which is 0-1 this season, had a streak of four straight trips to the NCAA tourney snapped last season when it finished 19-15.

Washington’s nonconference schedule in 2019-20 will also include a home game against Auburn.

The first Armed Forces Classic in 2012 featured Connecticut and Michigan State, which played on an Air Force base in Germany.

The annual event that’s hosted by the U.S. Department of Defense and ESPN has been played in Korea, Japan, Puerto Rico and Hawaii.

This year’s game between Texas and Arkansas on Friday is being held at Texas Army base Fort Bliss.