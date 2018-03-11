The Huskies were awarded a No. 5 seed in the National Invitational Tournament and will host fourth-seeded Boise State in the opening round, the first matchup between UW and the Broncos in 19 years.

The Huskies made great strides under first-year coach Mike Hopkins and came close to snapping their NCAA tournament drought, which extended another year to seven straight after the Big Dance bracket was revealed Sunday.

As a consolation prize for a 20-12 record, the Washington men’s basketball team received a No. 5 seed in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Huskies will host No. 4 Boise State (23-8) 7 p.m. Wednesday at Alaska Airlines Arena in a first-round matchup broadcast on ESPN3.

“This is a great opportunity for our team to continue to play more games, get more practices in and continue to grow in this system and culture we are putting into place here at Washington,” Hopkins said in a statement released by UW. “I’m very proud of the hard work they’ve put in to get to this point and to be rewarded by extending our season is a great chance to keep getting better.”

The Broncos finished second in the Mountain West regular-season race at 13-5. Their bid for an NCAA tournament died last week when they were upset by Utah State 78-75 in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

Washington is 8-1 lifetime against Boise State, but the teams haven’t played in 19 years. UW won 72-57 in 1999.

The NIT is a single-elimination tournament that awards automatic bids to regular-season conference champions that didn’t advance to the NCAA tournament. The 32-team bracket is split into four groups of eight seeded No. 1 through No. 8.

The first three rounds are held at campus sites and in most cases the higher seed is the host.

The semifinals and finals are held at New York’s Madison Square Garden on March 27 and 29. All 31 games will be televised on ESPN networks.

The Huskies have made eight appearances in the NIT and posted a 7-8 all-time record. They went 1-1 in 2016 and advanced to the semifinals at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2012.

The 2018 NIT will feature four rules modifications:

​ — The three-point line will be extended by approximately 1 foot 8 inches to the same distance used by FIBA for international competition (22 feet 1.75 inches).

— The free throw lane will be widened from 12 feet to 16 feet, consistent with the width used by the NBA.

— The games will be divided into four 10-minute quarters as opposed to two 20-minute halves. Teams will shoot two free throws beginning with the fifth foul of each quarter.

— The shot clock will reset to 20 seconds after an offensive rebound instead of the full 30 seconds.