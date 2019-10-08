Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott announced a Pac-12 challenge series that will feature three non-conference games against a rival league at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It’s a five-year series that’ll rotate conferences and Pac-12 teams each year.

Next year the Pac-12 will face off against Big 12 in December. Washington plays Oklahoma, Colorado takes on TCU and Oregon goes against an opponent that will be announced at a later date.

Each team will participate in non-conference games in 2021 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas in 2021.

Arizona, Arizona State and USC will play in the Pac-12 challenge series in 2021 in Las Vegas, with anticipated return games in New York City in 2022 against a to-be-announced opponents.

The Pac-12 challenge series will continue into 2023 with an anticipated finish at an OVG Arena Alliance venue in 2024.