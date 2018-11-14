The Huskies are still in the running to land coveted 5-star big men Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart.

Halfway home.

That pretty much sums up what would be a banner recruiting haul for the Washington men’s basketball team, which secured recruits RaeQuan Battle and Marcus Tsohonis – pair of four-star athletic shooting guards – while still hoping to land five-star big men Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart.

Battle, a 6-foot-4 senior at Marysville-Pilchuck High School, signed scholarship papers with the Huskies at a school ceremony with family members on Wednesday morning.

Battle, who committed to UW in May, began the year as somewhat of an unknown prospect at the star of the year. Following a standout summer on the AAU circuit with Seattle Rotary, his stock rapidly rose.

He’s ranked 93rd on ESPN’s top 100 list and is considered the No. 4 recruit in the state.

It’s official. Marysville-Pilchuck senior RaeQuan Battle is a Husky. Inked #NLISigningDay to Washington…. pic.twitter.com/R4guNRdJSV — Jayda Evans (@JaydaEvans) November 14, 2018

As a junior, Battle averaged 21.4 points and 8.0 rebounds leading Marysville-Pilchuck to a 19-5 record and the District 1 title

“RaeQuan brings an exciting level of talent to our program and is one of the best shooters in the country,” said UW coach Mike Hopkins. “He’s explosive athletically, his shooting ability will add a level of depth to our team and we can’t wait to have his skill set here at UW.”

Tsohonis, the Oregon 6A State Player of the Year for 2017-18, picked the Huskies over Arizona State, USC, Washington State, Pacific, Portland, Montana and Fresno State.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound combo guard averaged 24.1 points, 7.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds last season as a junior at Jefferson High School in Portland.

Despite being the No. 1 rated recruit in Oregon by ESPN, Tsohonis did not receive a scholarship offer from Oregon or Oregon State.

“I don’t take it personally,” he told the Oregonian in September when he verbally committed to the Huskies. “It’s how they view me. I like how Washington believed in me and wanted me to come there. I have no hate against Oregon and Oregon State.”

This summer, Battle and Tsohonis played with McDaniels on Seattle Rotary. And it was that familiarity, which helped convince Tsohonis to play for UW.

“Marcus is a high level combo guard with a great leadership ability and is one of the best passers that we’ve seen,” Hopkins said. “He will be able to help us take our program to the next level with his leadership. He played on a very talented team in Oregon and shined there so we’re excited he is bringing his game to Montlake.”

McDaniels, a 6-10 forward at Federal Way, is the top prospect in the state and rated No. 5 nationally by ESPN.

In addition to UW, he’s considering Kentucky,UCLA, Texas and San Diego State where his older brother Jalen is a redshirt sophomore and a projected first-round pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

NBAdraft.net projects Jaden as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Reportedly, Jaden McDaniels will visit the Bruins this weekend.

It was believed he would wait until the spring to make his college choice, but he could make a decision during the early signing period which began Wednesday and ends Nov. 21.

Meanwhile, the Huskies are still in the running to land Stewart, who is the No. 4 prospect in the nation according to ESPN and the projected No. 7 pick in the 2020 NBA draft by NBAdraft.net.

The 6-9, 245-pound center from Rochester, N.Y. who forged a relationship with Huskies coach Mike Hopkins when he was a Syracuse assistant.

In August, Stewart posted on Twitter his final six options: Duke, Michigan State, Villanova, Indiana, Syracuse and Washington.

Reportedly, he’s deciding between the Huskies, Duke and Michigan State and seems likely to wait until the spring before announcing his decision.

Hopkins still has strong East Coast recruiting ties – he landed New York natives Hameir Wright and Nahziah Carter two years ago – but it remains to be seen if the UW coach can nab his first five-star recruit.