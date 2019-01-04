Former 5-star point guard Quade Green enrolls at UW and becomes eligible to play midway into the 2019-20 season.

Two weeks after Quade Green made the decision to transfer to Washington, on Friday afternoon the Huskies announced the former Kentucky Wildcats guard has enrolled at UW.

Green, a 6-foot sophomore, will join the team as a walk-on for the remainder of the 2018-19 season. He’ll receive a scholarship next season and will be eligible in January 2020 at the start of the winter quarter.

The former five-star recruit, who will be on the bench Saturday night when UW host Washington State, arrives with an impressive resume. In 2017, he was a McDonald’s All-American, participated in the Jordan Brand Classic and was the MVP of the HoopHall Classic.

Additionally, Green was ESPN’s fifth-ranked prep point guard and the No. 24 prospect overall after he averaged 20.8 and 8.0 assists his senior year at Philadelphia’s Neumann-Goretti High.

Washington coach Mike Hopkins, a former Syracuse assistant, developed a relationship with Green when he chose Kentucky over the Orange.

“He’s got a great amount of experience and talent,” Hopkins said in a statement released by UW. “I’ve known him for a long time and we’re just very excited he is here to help us continue to build.”

As freshman in 2017-18, Green started 13 of 34 games last season when he averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 turnovers and 25.6 minutes.

This season Kentucky coach John Calipari favored freshmen Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley at point guard and moved Green off the ball to shooting guard.

In nine games as a backup, Green averaged 8.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 turnovers, 1.0 steals and 17.8 minutes.

“I have loved my time at Kentucky and love Coach Cal and the staff,” Green said in a UK news release announcing his transfer. “This was a difficult decision and one I didn’t take lightly. However, after talking with my family and the coaching staff, I just felt like it was best that I explore other opportunities for my athletic and academic future. I have enjoyed my time at Kentucky and I’ll never forget the Big Blue Nation for its love and its support.”

Once eligible next season, Green will likely take over at point guard.

Washington will lose senior guard David Crisp to graduation and the only other point guard on scholarship is freshman Elijah Hardy, who has played just one game.

“We could not be more excited to welcome to the Husky Family such a humble leader that fits our culture perfectly,” Hopkins said. “Quade has proven he can win his entire life and the skill set, attitude and work ethic he brings is going to continue to help us take this program in the direction we want to go.”