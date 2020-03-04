Washington at Arizona State

Time: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona (Capacity: 14,198)

TV: ESPN2 (Dave Pasch & Bill Walton)

Radio: KOMO 1000 AM & 97.7 FM (Tony Castricone and Jason Hamilton)

Records: UW (13-16, 3-13 Pac-12); ASU (19-10, 10-6)

Projected starting lineups:

UW

Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG

F Marcus Tsohonis … 6-5 … Fr. … 7.0 …. 1.6 … 2.1

G Jamal Bey … 6-6 … So. … 5.4 …. 2.4 … 1.5 (steals)

G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 12.4 … 5.1 … 1.5 (steals)

F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 5.8 …. 4.2 … 1.8

F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 16.7 … 8.6 … 2.1 (blocks)

Arizona State

Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG

G Remy Martin … 6-0 … Jr. … 19.6 … 3.1 … 4.0

G Rob Edwards … 6-5 … Sr. … 11.3 … 3.4 … 0.9 (steals)

F Kimani Lawrence … 6-8 … Jr. … 4.8 … 2.6 … 0.6 (steals)

F Romello White … 6-8 … Jr. … 10.3 … 9.1 … 1.2 (blocks)

F Mickey Mitchell … 6-9 … So. … 1.4 … 2.4 … 0.7

Coach: Bob Hurley is 92-68 (.575) in his fifth year at ASU. He compiled a 42-20 record during a two-year tenure (2013-15) at Buffalo. Hurley has a 134-88 (.603) overall coaching record. He’s guided ASU to a pair of NCAA tournaments the past two years. As a player at Duke, Hurley won two national championships (1991 and ’92). He was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player in 1992. Hurley was the No. 7 pick in the 1993 NBA draft and played four seasons.

Preseason prediction: Arizona State was picked sixth in the Pac-12 preseason media poll.

Series: Washington leads 44-35 in a series that began in 1977. The Huskies are 0-2 at ASU under Mike Hopkins.

Last meeting: Arizona State won 87-83 at Alaska Airlines Arena on Feb. 1. Despite a career-high 19 points from Tsohonis in his first career start, the Huskies trailed for most of the game and was behind 74-61 before making one last run. UW pulled to within four points (87-83) in the final 18 seconds and had a chance to get closer, but Tsohonis had a midrange jumper blocked before ASU ran out the clock. Martin scored 19 points to lead five ASU players in double figures. The teams combined for 49 fouls and shot a combined 68 free throws. Arizona State was 27 of 33 at the free-throw line, including 21 of 25 in the second half.

Previous game: ASU lost 71-61 at USC on Saturday. It was the second straight loss for the Sun Devils after winning seven in a row.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

— Junior guard Remy Martin is second in the Pac-12 at 19.6 points per game overall and also second with 21.0 ppg in league games. Martin is the only player since 1996-97 to open Pac-12 play with six straight 20-plus games. He’s scored 20 or more in 18 games this season, including a career-high 33 earlier this season at Princeton.

— Junior guard Alonzo Verge Jr., a junior-college transfer who starred at Moberly Area Community College, has made an immediate in his first year with the Sun Devils. He scored 43 points — the most this season by a Pac-12 player — on Dec. 18, 2019, during a 96-56 loss at Saint Mary’s. In 17 games, he’s averaging 16.5 points per game off the bench and is a leading candidate for Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year award.

— Romello White leads the Pac-12 in rebounding at 9.11 per game and is fourth in field goal percentage (.585). His eight double-doubles is sixth in the league while his 13 double-digit rebound games is tied for lead.

OVERVIEW

— Arizona State is still in the hunt to capture a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title. The Sun Devils are 1½ games behind UCLA (12-5) and half a game behind Oregon (11-5).

— ASU’s 87 points against Washington were a season-high allowed by the Huskies and the third-most allowed in a conference game under Hopkins.

— The Sun Devils shot 63.8% from the field (37 of 58), which was their second-best performance against a conference opponent in the past 14 seasons.

— ASU is 6-1 at home in Pac-12 games.

— The Sun Devils lead the league in turnovers forced (16.38 per game). They rank first in the Pac-12 in steals at 7.86 per game (228 in 29 games) while their turnover margin (+3.10) is second.

— ASU forced 20-plus turnovers in back-to-back Pac-12 games for the first time since February of 2001 (when it was Pac-10). ASU forced 24 vs. USC on Feb. 8 and then Stanford had 20 on Feb. 13. The 24 turnovers by USC was the most by a Sun Devil Pac-12 opponent since 2002.

— Arizona State lost All-Pac-12 defensive team performers Zylan Cheatham and Luguentz Dort (Pac-12 Freshman of the Year), as well as De’Quon Lake from a team that finished 23-11 in the NCAA tournament first round.