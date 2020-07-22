As a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Washington’s men’s basketball game vs. Tulane in China has been canceled, the Pac-12 announced Wednesday.

The Pac-12 China Game was scheduled to be played Nov. 14 at the Baoshan Sports Center in Shanghai, which hosted Arizona State and Colorado in the 2019 game.

The decision to cancel the 2020 Pac-12 China Game is hardly surprising considering the coronavirus’ impact on sports.

Two weeks ago, the Pac-12 canceled nonconference games in football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number-one priority,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement July 10. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”

Washington played in the inaugural Pac-12 China Game, defeating Texas 77-71 on Nov. 13, 2015.