Every college basketball season starts with loads of questions and that’s especially true for the Huskies, which lost five of its top six scorers from a team that won the Pac-12 regular season title last season.

It remains to be seen if Washington is at the start of a long rebuild or if it has reloaded for a second straight run at the NCAA tournament. We’ll begin to find out 7 p.m. Thursday when UW takes on Western Washington in its exhibition opener at Alaska Airlines Arena.

For now, let’s dive into some topics that’ll likely decide Washington’s season.

Any reason we should expect Jaden McDaniels not to being able to play to start the year? — thewanderer01 (@thewanderer01) October 28, 2019

Well, this is the pertinent question facing the Huskies right now.

First a little context, McDaniels is a top-10 nationally recruited 6-foot-9 freshman forward out of Federal Way High, who is regarded as the next Kevin Durant and projected to be a lottery pick in next year’s NBA draft.

Quite literally, he’s a big deal. And when McDaniels doesn’t play, that too, is a big deal.

In August, UW’s prized freshman skipped the team’s trip to Italy for exhibition games. At the time, the team downplayed his absence and said he stayed home due to personal reasons, which McDaniels later confirmed without going into details.

Then on Sunday, McDaniels remained in Seattle while Washington flew to TCU for a private scrimmage at TCU, which resulted in a 61-58 defeat. The NCAA is less restrictive about schools supplying information on the secret scrimmages that are closed to the public and media, but details involving those glorified workouts are still scarce.

I spoke with McDaniels at length twice in the past week and he gave no indication that he wouldn’t be available at the start of the season. In fact, he was excited and anxious about playing this season. He said his biggest adjustment to college basketball is dealing with the increased physicality that comes with playing against bigger and stronger players.

I also had a chance to watch McDaniels practice last week and he wasn’t hampered by any noticeable injury. In fact, UW players raved about his athleticism, particularly his rebounding, blocking and passing that’s left everyone amazed.

Still, it’s a strange thing that UW has played five games – albeit exhibitions that don’t count in the standings – without their prized freshman.

Do we know if Jaden will play against Western? — vinly (@vinly253) October 28, 2019

Not trying to sound any alarms here, but right now it’s uncertain.

I suspect we’ll find out more from coach Mike Hopkins who meets with the media Wednesday afternoon.

If Quade Green doesn’t get cleared to play right away, could you see Jaden McDaniels playing any point forward considering he’s such a good ball handler and playmaker? — jimmy (@Jimmyy_lee1) October 28, 2019

Short answer. No.

Long answer. I just want to see McDaniels on the court and adding extra duties on his plate is probably a little too taxing for a freshman, even a freshman as gifted as him.

Hopkins may have considered this move if McDaniels had played with the Huskies in Italy or at TCU, but there’s no reason to burden this tremendously gifted kid with the added duties of running the offense.

I’m sure the Huskies would like him to find a role in which he’s feels comfortable and is able to thrive. Remember, it’s no easy task getting so many new players to form into a cohesive unit given the time constraints and the abbreviated preseason.

McDaniels talked about learning how to find spots on the floor where he can be effective, especially when he’s paired with fellow standout freshman forward Isaiah Stewart who operates primarily around the basket.

The Huskies need to hit the ground running and would be better served establishing a rotation and defining roles as soon as possible.

How big of an issue is ball handling going to be, even with Quade they look thin there. SG’s don’t look like press breakers and it was a problem last year with what looked like a better ball handling team. — BS (@B_Scappini) October 28, 2019

This could be a HUGE issue, especially early on without Green.

And basically this falls on Elijah Hardy right now. The redshirt freshman is a deft dribbler who is capable of making spectacular passes. Still, it remains to be seen if Hardy can consistently make the simple plays, avoid turnovers and get the ball to the playmakers.

If Hardy stumbles, the Huskies will turn to freshman Marcus Tsohonis, who played well during the Italian exhibitions.

But in terms of beating the press, often a secondary ball handler is key and guards Nahziah Carter and Jamal Bey will be pressed – pun intended – into duty.

And McDaniels would prove invaluable as a press breaker due to his size and ability to handle the ball.

1) Timetable on Quade Green? Will we see Hardy start at point? 2) Expectations on who will redshirt, if any? 3) Quick analysis on BPJ vs. Roberts? — @AnselEaston (@Molsen20) October 28, 2019

Green, a transfer from Kentucky who sat out most of last season, is set to make his UW debut Dec. 17 against Seattle University. However, he has petitioned the NCAA to play immediately and UW is still waiting for an answer. Until then, Hardy starts at point guard. Technically, the only UW player using a redshirt is sophomore forward J’Raan Brooks, a transfer from USC who has to sit out due to NCAA rules. Everyone is raving about Nate Roberts, who has added about 15 pounds of muscle to his 6-10, 245-pound frame. If he backs up Stewart, then there shouldn’t be a whole lot of fall off when Roberts enters the game. And I’m not sure how Hopkins keeps Bryan Penn-Johnson off the floor, considering the 7-foot, 245-pound center just might be UW’s best rim protector.

Who will be the clear cut leader on this team since the seniors are gone from last year? — Brandon (@amigobrandino) October 28, 2019

This is a young team comprised of one senior (Sam Timmins) and two juniors (Carter and Hameir Wright).

However, I suspect the leader is Stewart, which seems a little odd considering the freshman forward is a newcomer from the East Coast who is likely to spend just one season with the Huskies.

But the Rodchester, N.Y. native has that innate ability to command respect from his peers in part because he plays harder than anyone else. And Stewart is one of those rare players who loves to practice as much as he loves the games.

Cool, I’m so hyped for RaeQuan Battle , what is his freshman season look like ? — Jordan Funmaker (@funmaker_jordan) October 28, 2019

The Huskies desperately need shooting and Battle just might be their best perimeter shooter, however his ability to defend and Bey’s progress will likely determine how much he plays this season. At that moment, Battle is slotted Bey, who played behind Matisse Thybulle last season.

Thybulle, the 2018-19 national Defensive Player the Year and NBA first-round pick, averaged 31.1 minutes, which left precious little playing time for Bey, who appeared in 30 games and averaged 6.2.

I can see Battle finding a spot at the bottom of the rotation early on and getting extended minutes if a starter has foul trouble. At 6-5 and 185, Battle is a little undersized and will need to show he can defend on the perimeter.

Battle is the all-time leading scorer at Marysville-Pilchuck High, but most nights he’ll get 3-5 shots and will need to make sound offensive decisions to command more minutes.

Who's taking the last second shot on this team? — Matthew Kamimura (@mattkamimura16) October 28, 2019

Let’s just start a new nickname right now, Clutch Carter.

He’s been waiting (not so patiently) for this opportunity. He’s backed up Jaylen Nowell for two years and studied how last season’s Pac-12 Player of the Year came through in the final seconds multiple times for the Huskies with dribble drive, pull-up mid-range jumpers.

Carter, a junior, has shown glimpses of greatness in big games in the past.

He was perhaps the only UW player who played well during the Huskies’ 81-59 defeat to North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA tournament while scoring 10 points, including two 3-pointers.

During the offseason, Carter worked to improve an unreliable jumper (he shot 31.0 percent on 3-pointers), which conceivably makes him dangerous at all three levels – in the post, mid range and behind the arc.

Until proven otherwise, Carter is the best on the team at creating his own shot. Other candidates include: McDaniels and Green.

How's recruiting going? Looks like we are missing on a lot of good recruits. — Michael Eaton (@MichaelEaton898) October 28, 2019

Hopkins has proven to be a dogged recruiter, but don’t expect Washington to land a top-10 nationally ranked class for the second straight year.

It’s inaccurate to say the Huskies have taken a step back in recruiting after landing Stewart and McDaniels, especially when Washington recently hosted combo guard Cade Cunningham, who is a five-star prospect and the No. 2 overall prospect in the nation.

Still, UW isn’t pressed to fill out the 2020 class because it has just one senior on the roster. Even if the Huskies lose Stewart and McDaniels (and possibly Carter) to the NBA draft, Washington should have enough depth to contend next season.

Wright, Roberts, Penn-Johnson and Brooks provide a solid rotation on the front line while young up-and-comers Green, Bey, Battle, Hardy and Tsohonis should be ready for starring roles in the backcourt.

It appears as if Washington is loading up for a big recruiting haul in 2021 that could potentially include O’Dea High star Paolo Banchero and Eastside Catholic High standout Shane Nowell, who are ranked No. 3 and 79 respectively on 247sports’ top 100 list.

Both recruits share family ties to the Huskies. Banchero’s mother Rhonda Smith starred on the women’s basketball team while his dad Mario played football at UW. Meanwhile, Nowell is the younger brother of Jaylen.

Washington’s 2021 targets also includeOlympia High center Jackson Grant, Eastside Catholic point guard Nolan Hickman and O’Dea High shooting guard John Christofilis.

Additionally, the Huskies are pursuing New Jersey small forward Jonathan Kuminga, who is the No. 1 overall recruit in 2021.