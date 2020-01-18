Jamal Bey covered Payton Pritchard like a blanket with the clock racing down.
However, the Oregon Ducks star got off a deep three-pointer over Bey’s outstretched hands with 3.4 seconds left that handed Washington a crushing 64-61 overtime defeat on Saturday.
The Huskies (12-7, 2-4 Pac-12) blew a 16-point lead with just over 10 minutes left.
Washington also squandered an amazing performance from Isaiah Stewart, who finished with 25 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks.
The Huskies needed a big performance from their freshman star, but Pritchard had the final word on a tense game in front of a soldout crowd at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Pritchard scored 22 points, including six three-pointers and Chandler Lawson had 16 off the bench. Oregon improved to 15-4 and 4-2 in the Pac-12.
Washington (12-7, 2-4) received 14 points off the bench from Marcus Tsohonis.
